Requirements:

WPMI/WJTC is looking for an Multimedia Journalist. Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities–including anchoring– as assigned. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television. Skills and Experience: Sharp news judgment

The ability to tell an NPPA style story

Excellent technical skills

The ability to work well independently

Must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record Requirements and Qualifications: A minimum of 2 years reporting experience is required

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred

Experience with live shots is required

Experience with Live-U is a plus While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!