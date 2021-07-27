TVJobs.com

Open Rate: $0 for 30 days

FL Rate: $0 for 30 days

American Meteorological Society

Open Rate: $379 for 30 days

FL Rate: $333.52 for 30 days

National Weather Association

Open Rate: $40 for 30 days

FL Rate: $40 for 30 days

PublicMediaJobs.com (Current)

Open Rate: $299 for 30 days

FL Rate: $299 for 30 days

Indeed

Open Rate: $400 for 30 days

FL Rate: $352 for 30 days

ZipRecruiter

Open Rate: $99 for 30 days

FL Rate: $99 for 30 days

National Association of Broadcasters

Open Rate: $250 for 30 days

FL Rate: $220 for 30 days

Florida Association of Broadcasters

Open Rate: $0 per posting

FL Rate: $0 per posting

Radio Television Digital News Association

Open Rate: $50 for 30 days

FL Rate: $50 for 30 days

—————

The University of Florida is seeking applications for the position of Meteorologist/Anchor/Producer.

The meteorologist/host/anchor/producer opportunity covering hurricanes, tropical storms and other severe weather events for broadcast, digital, mobile and social media in every market of Florida and beyond. The University of Florida’s WUFT-TV/FM hosts FPREN, the operation that is charged with supporting every public radio and television station in Florida, including the markets of Miami, Tampa-St Petersburg, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and others, with severe weather coverage on all media platforms. This is an extraordinary opportunity to work in one of America’s Top-10 AAU public institutions and produce severe weather content that’s seen in multiple major markets across Florida. This is a position for a professional with experience in covering severe weather and a desire to be a part of a truly unique, influential and evolving media operation. UF, as one of the nation’s leading public institutions, offers an incredible benefits package and FPREN continues on a growth trajectory that you can play a key role in. Come join us in sunny (and sometimes stormy!) Florida!

Specific Duties Include:

Prepare and present daily forecast products to be distributed on radio, television, the internet and mobile or social media applications.

Interpret data, reports, maps, photographs, or charts to predict long or short range weather conditions, using computer models and knowledge of climate theory, physics, and mathematics.

Mentor a group of student interns/forecasters in their development and progress as requested by the College of Journalism and Communications.

Coach and train students how to produce and present a weather forecast for television, radio and social media.

Teach students how to interpret weather reports or maps for analysis, distribution, or use in weather broadcasts, using computer graphics.

Assist the Chief Meteorologist in daily preparation of weather content to be distributed on radio, television, the internet and mobile or social media applications.

Prepare weather reports or maps for analysis, distribution, or use in weather broadcasts for the Chief Meteorologist.

Gather data from sources such as surface or upper air stations, satellites, weather bureaus, or radar for use in meteorological reports.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science or equivalent field of study and two years of relevant experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Great communicators who are working on their degree in meteorology will be considered.

2 years of experience covering a multitude of weather conditions with a preference toward severe weather markets and tropical weather in particular.

Experience with Baron weather systems is a plus!

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS:

In order to be considered, you must upload your cover letter and resume.

Application must be submitted by 11:55 p.m. (ET) July 28, 2021.

For details and to apply, visit https://explore.jobs.ufl.edu/en-us/job/517346/meteorologistanchorproducer

The College of Journalism and Communications (www.jou.ufl.edu) offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees and certificates, both online and on campus. CJC students have the opportunity to gain practical experience in the Innovation News Center, which generates content across multiple platforms, and The Agency, an integrated strategic communication and consumer research agency focused on marketing to young adults. The College includes seven broadcast and digital media properties, the Joseph L. Brechner Center for Freedom of Information and the nation’s only STEM Translational Communication Center and Center for Public Interest Communications.

The College of Journalism and Communications and WUFT/WRUF understands the importance of diversity as a contribution to the industries of journalism and communication in our increasingly multicultural nation and globalized marketplace. We value diversity and the development of competence in intercultural communication and behavior for all who are a part of our College, industry and society. We are committed to incorporating diversity and inclusiveness in our faculty, staff, students, curriculum, research, immersion properties and culture.