Job Summary:

First Coast News, is seeking a weekend meteorologist and multi-skilled journalist to join our weather team. The ideal candidate for this role loves covering severe weather and understands the importance of keeping our viewers safe.

Our next meteorologist/MSJ will have strong communication skills, be a team player, have an engaging personality, and a passion for winning severe weather. This person will be a major part of severe weather coverage and must be able to successfully sustain continuous coverage of severe weather events. This person will not only have a passion for forecasting but also telling science stories in a way that engages all audiences on all platforms.

This position also requires solid journalism and broadcasting judgment. This person will be a multi-skilled journalist three days a week and must find compelling, innovative stories to tell. The best candidate for this position has excellent writing, researching, videography and editing skills.

Responsibilities:

• Provide accurate weather forecasts using the most accurate weather technology in a multi-platform environment

• Create digital and social content multiple times a day and create differentiated weather segments for broadcast

• Produce clean and informative graphics to tell the weather story

• Interact live with the audience on multiple platforms, especially during severe or disruptive weather

• Produce, shoot, write, and edit news stories and use engaging graphics

• Communicate and guide the content teams for aggressive, smart weather coverage when our consumers need it on all platforms

• Work in the field to show various elements of severe weather situations

• Make public appearances

• Perform other tasks as required by the chief and other news managers





