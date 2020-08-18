Media Assignment Reporter

Requirements: WPEC in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a storyteller ready to take that next step in the company. If you come to work every day excited about getting your teeth into a story and sharing it with our audience where they are, we’d love to talk to you. We’re looking for new team members who want to make an impact and get better at everything we do as journalists in 2020. This market has a lot to offer, even more so when things are open!, and winter in South Florida is a little slice of heaven, especially if you like to be outdoors. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.