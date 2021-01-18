Employers are waiting to meet YOU in person! All safety protocols are in full effect for this event…

Event Name: 20th Annual MAYOR’S JOB FAIR

– in honor of Orange County Mayor Demings

Date and Time: January 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Address: 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Facility Name: Central Florida Fair Exposition Park, Indoors – rain or shine.

Directions: Located on West Colonial Dr./ SR 50 between Kirkman Rd. & John Young Pkwy. Turn into the main entrance from the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Peter Parrish Blvd.

Hosted By: Central Florida Employment Council, a division of Christian HELP

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW TO BE PREPARED?

ALL job seekers welcome!

Facemasks, social distancing and temp. checks required.

FREE admission & parking.

Companies expected – 30-50+

No children admitted.

Professional dress REQUIRED & bring résumés

Veterans are also encouraged to attend

View Job Fair Tips for Job Seekers click here.

WHY SHOULD I ATTEND?

Job Fairs are a great way for you to network with key people in the employment community. Many career openings in various industries as well as job seeker resources on hand to assist you with your job search!

WHAT COMPANIES ARE ATTENDING?

WHAT DO I DO IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

For job seeker questions or assistance with your job search, call our employment and resource center at 407-834-4022.