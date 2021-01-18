|
MAYOR’S JOB FAIR, January 27, 2021
Employers are waiting to meet YOU in person! All safety protocols are in full effect for this event…
Event Name: 20th Annual MAYOR’S JOB FAIR
– in honor of Orange County Mayor Demings
Date and Time: January 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Address: 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Facility Name: Central Florida Fair Exposition Park, Indoors – rain or shine.
Directions: Located on West Colonial Dr./ SR 50 between Kirkman Rd. & John Young Pkwy. Turn into the main entrance from the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Peter Parrish Blvd.
Event Page: www.cfec.org/job-fairs
Hosted By: Central Florida Employment Council, a division of Christian HELP
WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW TO BE PREPARED?
WHY SHOULD I ATTEND?
Job Fairs are a great way for you to network with key people in the employment community. Many career openings in various industries as well as job seeker resources on hand to assist you with your job search!
WHAT COMPANIES ARE ATTENDING?
To be announced – 1 week prior to event date.
WHAT DO I DO IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?
For job seeker questions or assistance with your job search, call our employment and resource center at 407-834-4022.
La aplicación de traducción de Google de inglés a español está disponible para información de registro y asistencia en www.CFEC.org/job-fairs
