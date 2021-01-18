Requirements:

WPEC is seeking a Master Control Operator. The ideal candidate must be versatile and capable of learning specialized software applications and have an aptitude for operating electronic equipment. You must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast paced environment. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Broadcast operations including setting up, controlling and monitoring television broadcast equipment to transmit television programs and commercials to the viewing audience

On-air switching, dubbing and transferring programs

Gathering satellite feeds for broadcast use

Preparation and operation of equipment (before, during and after live newscasts)

Support the production of newscasts and other live or taped programming for television and multi-platform use

Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments

Other duties as assigned Experience: Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About UsMake your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the TeamThe life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk. *LI-SP1