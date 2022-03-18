Category:

Master Control Operator Details: WPBF 25 has an opening for a Master Control Operator who is a self-motivated, detail oriented, organized multi-tasking team player. This person is responsible for the equipment that provides the content of our broadcast on-air program streams. Candidate will be responsible for monitoring multiple air channels, acquiring, ingesting and preparing content, executing playlists, maintaining regulatory compliance, assuring quality control of on air product, and documenting transmission events. This position involves ingesting commercials and programs, timing them and making sure they all play on air properly. Job Responsibilities: Coordinate live and taped programming for broadcast

Maintaining on air operation to include running commercials, network and local programming

Monitors multiple channels to ensure regulatory compliance and quality signals.

Operate Harris Automation equipment

Follow FCC monitoring and EAS procedures.

Observing transmitters and taking readings

Maintains program and transmitter logs.

Executes, edits, updates, and appends playlists.

Acquires content from various distributors.

Reports equipment issues and transmission discrepancies.

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: Must have computer and software experience.

Prior exposure to television station operations and newscast production a plus.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Computer literacy is mandatory.

Attention to details is imperative.

Applicant must be able to multi-task

Must be a team player with strong interpersonal skills

Operational knowledge and experience with master control activities and functions

Knowledge of VizRT graphics a plus

Ability to learn specialized software applications

Aptitude for operating electronic equipment for broadcast and production requirements. Education: Technical school or completion of college level technical courses a plus.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

4/11/2022 Closing Date:

5/11/2022 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE