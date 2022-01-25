Category:
Operations
Position/Title:
Master Control Operator
Details:
WESH 2/CW18 Hearst Television???s NBC and CW affiliate in Winter Park (Orlando) Florida-TV has an opening for a full-time Master Control Operator who is a self-motivated, detail oriented, organized multi-tasking team player with strong interpersonal skills. This person is responsible for the equipment that provides the content of our broadcast on-air program streams. Candidate will be responsible for monitoring multiple air channels, acquiring, ingesting, and preparing content, executing playlists, maintaining regulatory compliance, assuring quality control of on-air product, and documenting transmission events. This position involves ingesting commercials and programs, prepping them, timing them, and making sure they all play on air properly.
Job Responsibilities:
- Coordinate live and taped programming for broadcast.
- Maintaining on air operation to include running commercials, network, and local programming.
- Monitors multiple channels to ensure regulatory compliance and quality signals.
- Operate Harris Automation equipment
- Follow FCC monitoring and EAS procedures.
- Observing transmitters and taking readings
- Maintains program and transmitter logs.
- Executes, edits, updates, and appends playlists.
- Acquires content from various distributors.
- Setup of microwave and satellite feeds for news and programming.
- Reports equipment issues and transmission discrepancies.
- Other duties as assigned.
Experience Requirements:
- Must have computer and software experience.
- Prior exposure to television station operations and newscast production a plus.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Related military experience will be considered.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Applicants must be reliable and punctual.
- Can work flexible hours and shifts including holidays and weekends.
- Computer literacy is mandatory.
- Attention to details is imperative.
- Applicant must be able to multi-task
- Must be a team player with strong interpersonal skills
- Operational knowledge and experience with master control activities and functions a plus
- Knowledge of VizRT graphics a plus
- Ability to learn specialized software applications
- Aptitude for operating electronic equipment for broadcast and production requirements.
Education:
- Technical school or completion of college level technical courses a plus.
- Military training and experience in related field will be considered.
Additional Requirements
As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
2/1/2022
Closing Date:
3/3/2022
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER