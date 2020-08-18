|Position/Title:
Master Control Operator 1
|Details:
The Master Control Operator is responsible for the overall on-air look of the television station through airing programming and scheduled station breaks.
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|Experience:
- Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment (More or less depending on market size)
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Strong PC/MS Office experience
- Experience with digital transmitters and other broadcast-related equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
|Requirements:
- Updates and maintains signal control systems
- Maintains programming logs as required by station management
- Segments content and clips to the server and then trims and modifies it
- Prints traffic logs and appends logs to the data management system
- Monitors strength, clarity and reliability of incoming and outgoing signals and adjusts equipment as necessary to maintain quality broadcasts
- Selects sources from which programming will be received, or through which programming will be transmitted
- Reports equipment problems and ensures that repairs are made and makes emergency repairs to equipment when necessary and possible
- Ensures the station’s compliance with Emergency Alert System requirements
- Performs other duties as assigned
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar