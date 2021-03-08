Date: 8/10/21
Job Posting Title: Marketing & Promotions Coordinator
Department: Sales
Reports To: VP, Director of Sales
Location: Miami, FL
Exempt: N
Job Number: #21-07
Position Summary
Univision Local Media is currently seeking a highly self-motivated Marketing & Promotions Coordinator with excellent interpersonal skills to be responsible for assisting account executives and managers within the sales department’s TV, Radio and Digital platforms. The candidate will be responsible for building and/or updating client presentations and packages, market research, and supporting the multi-platform sales department with account management and strategy. Additionally, the Marketing & Sales Coordinator will support management with sales driven client events as well as serve as the liaison between the Local market and the Local Digital Strategist team. The candidate must be able to represent the values and integrity of the station and provide a high level of customer service in line with corporate policies and procedures. He or she must have the ability to provide excellent customer service to clients, multi-task and thrive in fast-paced, deadline driven environment.
Job Responsibilities
- Create &/or update TV, Radio & digital client proposals and presentations as well as station event/grassroots presentations
- Gather information on leads, provide sales with data on available research tools
- Support management and sales with coordinating logistics for all grass root events and local client promotions.
- Create recaps, and other administrative tasks.
- Coordinate, execute and monitor digital and social media campaigns.
- Coordinator should have a team-player attitude, and a solutions oriented/problem solving approach.
- Maintain daily advertising format of lifestyle and entertainment show. Interact with clients and coordinate scheduling of interviews.
- Other duties as assigned.
Required Minimum Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or comparable work experience will be considered in lieu of degree
- Experience in both primary and secondary research functions, and coordinating events
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications specifically Power Point and Excel
- Ability to work well both independently and in a team environment
- Digitally savvy, knowledgeable and proficient in the implementation of media campaigns for digital (social, display, desktop, and mobile campaigns)
- Bilingual skills (English/Spanish) spoken and written
- Detail oriented with strong organization and collaboration skills, as well as adept problem solving and analytical capabilities
Desired Skills & Experience
- Experience in internet advertising, and media company advertising
- Public Relations and community affairs experience a plus
- Previous advertising/media experience and exposure to Nielsen
- Knowledge of WideOrbit, Matrix and Concur
- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite a plus
Eligibility Requirements
- Must physically reside in South Florida, and be willing to work from the Miami, FL. Office location
- Employment/education will be verified.
- Must be willing to submit to a background investigation
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis.
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Marketing—Promotions-Coordinator_R009179
UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER