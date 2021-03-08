Date: 8/10/21

Job Posting Title: Marketing & Promotions Coordinator

Department: Sales

Reports To: VP, Director of Sales

Location: Miami, FL

Exempt: N

Job Number: #21-07

Position Summary

Univision Local Media is currently seeking a highly self-motivated Marketing & Promotions Coordinator with excellent interpersonal skills to be responsible for assisting account executives and managers within the sales department’s TV, Radio and Digital platforms. The candidate will be responsible for building and/or updating client presentations and packages, market research, and supporting the multi-platform sales department with account management and strategy. Additionally, the Marketing & Sales Coordinator will support management with sales driven client events as well as serve as the liaison between the Local market and the Local Digital Strategist team. The candidate must be able to represent the values and integrity of the station and provide a high level of customer service in line with corporate policies and procedures. He or she must have the ability to provide excellent customer service to clients, multi-task and thrive in fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Job Responsibilities

Create &/or update TV, Radio & digital client proposals and presentations as well as station event/grassroots presentations

Gather information on leads, provide sales with data on available research tools

Support management and sales with coordinating logistics for all grass root events and local client promotions.

Create recaps, and other administrative tasks.

Coordinate, execute and monitor digital and social media campaigns.

Coordinator should have a team-player attitude, and a solutions oriented/problem solving approach.

Maintain daily advertising format of lifestyle and entertainment show. Interact with clients and coordinate scheduling of interviews.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Minimum Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or comparable work experience will be considered in lieu of degree

Experience in both primary and secondary research functions, and coordinating events

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications specifically Power Point and Excel

Ability to work well both independently and in a team environment

Digitally savvy, knowledgeable and proficient in the implementation of media campaigns for digital (social, display, desktop, and mobile campaigns)

Bilingual skills (English/Spanish) spoken and written

Detail oriented with strong organization and collaboration skills, as well as adept problem solving and analytical capabilities

Desired Skills & Experience

Experience in internet advertising, and media company advertising

Public Relations and community affairs experience a plus

Previous advertising/media experience and exposure to Nielsen

Knowledge of WideOrbit, Matrix and Concur

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite a plus

Eligibility Requirements

Must physically reside in South Florida, and be willing to work from the Miami, FL. Office location

Employment/education will be verified.

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Marketing—Promotions-Coordinator_R009179

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER