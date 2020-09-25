Marketing Producer/Commercial Producer

First Coast News and its lifestyle show First Coast Living is looking for a skilled, creative leader to represent WTLV NBC12 and WJXX ABC25 to our clients and advertisers! This position requires hard work and strong face-to-face communication skills. The job includes extensive interaction with Account Executives and Advertisers. The winning candidate will be responsible for creating commercial messages from concept to completion. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must. Experience writing, producing, and editing television / digital video commercials and vignettes for all platforms, including social, is required. Additionally, studio/ broadcast operations and strong organizational skills are needed. You should have a solid working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite as well as EDIUS and Final Cut Pro. This position will shoot and edit segments for the lifestyle show team in addition to commercial production as well as assist the marketing department as needed.

Our news, weather, sports and lifestyle show teams create content which puts the First Coast News On Your Side brand first. This super star will know how to infuse On Your Side into appropriate projects they face. You must be high energy, collaborative and a team player. If this sounds like you, we have an immediate opening on our roster for First Coast News On Your Side Multi-Platform Lifestyle / Commercial Producer.

At least 3-years television marketing experience is required. Bring your larger-than-life ideas to sunny Jacksonville, Florida and join a team that thrives on winning, doing right by our clients, one another and is passionate about the First Coast News On Your Side brand.

Responsibilities Include:

Develop and execute creative commercial concepts via On-Air, Online Digital/Social platforms.

Campaigns should deliver a clear message and reinforce the client’s brand, value, and specific message needed to be conveyed.

Guiding the overall look/tone/feel through writing, shooting and editing on-air spots and other marketing materials.

Strong writing skills is essential.

Knowledge and use of EDIUS, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite

Collaborate with account executives, clients and internal departments.

Launch multi-platform sales partnership campaigns, commercials and lifestyle segments.





We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.