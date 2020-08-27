Marketing Consultant

Requirements:

WPEC CBS12 News is looking for an enthusiastic, motivated Marketing/Sales Consultant who will meet or exceed revenue goals by designing creative client campaigns that drive desired business results. We are looking for someone who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. In this position, you will: Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns

Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation

Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through

Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring

Meet or exceed revenue targets for existing, new, and digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals

Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend

Support quality deliverables to drive client results

Support collection of receivables

Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, closing

Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns The ideal candidate will have the following skills: Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

Superior business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

Media sales experience preferred and an excellent understanding of tv and media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition

Ability to quickly recover from adversity

Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people

Professional appearance a must

Reliable transportation, valid drivers license and a satisfactory driving record Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you! Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.