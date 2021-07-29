Marketing Consultant

Requirements:

WEAR is looking for an enthusiastic, motivated Marketing / Sales Consultant who will meet or exceed revenue goals by designing creative client campaigns that drive desired business results. We are looking for someone who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. In this position, you will: Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns

Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation

Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through

Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring

Meet or exceed revenue targets for existing, new, and digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals

Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend

Support quality deliverables to drive client results

Support collection of receivables

Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, closing

Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns The ideal candidate will have the following skills: Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

Superior business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

Media sales experience preferred and an excellent understanding of tv and media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition

Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred

Ability to quickly recover from adversity

Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people

Professional appearance a must

Reliable transportation, valid drivers license and a satisfactory driving record Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you! Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!