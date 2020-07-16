Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Marketing Associate Details:

WPEC/WTVX/WTCN/WWHB is looking for a Marketing Associate who will serve as a dedicated marketing, data, and content powerhouse across the station’s Sales and Solutions teams. From time to time, the Marketing Associate may manage assigned accounts in the role of a junior Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will be a well-organized multitasker with a passion for assisting others in the workgroup and contributing to the team’s success. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

2/19/2020 Closing Date:

11/1/2020 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida Requirements:

Provide world-class administrative support to the MCs and Management and customer service to existing and new clients

Collaborate with MCs to fulfill advertising clients’ RFP requests and manage ad scheduling process

Drive research efforts to support MCs in selling integrated solutions to new and existing clients

Develop client-specific advertising solutions and associated sales collateral based on client’s needs and market opportunity

Process customer account orders and billing information with diligent attention to detail

Manage preempts and develop make good plans to accurately represent client’s delivery requirements

Project manage creative process and campaign execution for TV and digital solutions, including asset collection, production and trafficking

Manage databases to proactively run reports related to critical sales outcomes and present findings to Sales and Management teams as applicable

Provide database maintenance to ensure clean CRM and ability to pull data quickly, including determination of areas where the team can increase efficiency in marketing programs and sales strategy

Serve as a trusted advisor by conducting high quality business and industry analyses and reporting out to internal teams and external clients

Drive business goals by notifying sales team of upsell and account expansion opportunities

Other duties as may be assigned. Key Attributes and Qualifications: Passion and enthusiasm for playing a supporting role, and contributing to team success

Ability to communicate effectively with peers, supervisors, and colleagues

Effectively negotiate and influence with, or without authority

High emotional intelligence, empathy, competitiveness, and high level of urgency in delivering elite experiences for our internal team and external clients

Strong evidence of listening skills, verbal communication, and professional writing style

Engaged as a continuous learner with evidence of striving to be a high performer in role

Ability to work with teammates to receive, digest, and determine necessary outcomes for an assignment and meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Technologically savvy with ability to use multiple internet and software platforms to perform duties

Understanding of digital reporting and analytic metrics

Marketing or advertising experience a plus

Microsoft Excel, Project PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers Apply Online URL:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/ /job/1794