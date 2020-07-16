|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Marketing Associate
|Details:
WPEC/WTVX/WTCN/WWHB is looking for a Marketing Associate who will serve as a dedicated marketing, data, and content powerhouse across the station’s Sales and Solutions teams. From time to time, the Marketing Associate may manage assigned accounts in the role of a junior Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will be a well-organized multitasker with a passion for assisting others in the workgroup and contributing to the team’s success.
|Requirements:
WPEC/WTVX/WTCN/WWHB is looking for a Marketing Associate who will serve as a dedicated marketing, data, and content powerhouse across the station’s Sales and Solutions teams. From time to time, the Marketing Associate may manage assigned accounts in the role of a junior Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will be a well-organized multitasker with a passion for assisting others in the workgroup and contributing to the team’s success.
Responsibilities include:
- Work efficiently with the team of Marketing Consultants (MC) and Management to support new and existing business in achievement of substantial client and station growth
- Provide world-class administrative support to the MCs and Management and customer service to existing and new clients
- Collaborate with MCs to fulfill advertising clients’ RFP requests and manage ad scheduling process
- Drive research efforts to support MCs in selling integrated solutions to new and existing clients
- Develop client-specific advertising solutions and associated sales collateral based on client’s needs and market opportunity
- Process customer account orders and billing information with diligent attention to detail
- Manage preempts and develop make good plans to accurately represent client’s delivery requirements
- Project manage creative process and campaign execution for TV and digital solutions, including asset collection, production and trafficking
- Manage databases to proactively run reports related to critical sales outcomes and present findings to Sales and Management teams as applicable
- Provide database maintenance to ensure clean CRM and ability to pull data quickly, including determination of areas where the team can increase efficiency in marketing programs and sales strategy
- Serve as a trusted advisor by conducting high quality business and industry analyses and reporting out to internal teams and external clients
- Drive business goals by notifying sales team of upsell and account expansion opportunities
- Other duties as may be assigned.
Key Attributes and Qualifications:
- Passion and enthusiasm for playing a supporting role, and contributing to team success
- Ability to communicate effectively with peers, supervisors, and colleagues
- Effectively negotiate and influence with, or without authority
- High emotional intelligence, empathy, competitiveness, and high level of urgency in delivering elite experiences for our internal team and external clients
- Strong evidence of listening skills, verbal communication, and professional writing style
- Engaged as a continuous learner with evidence of striving to be a high performer in role
- Ability to work with teammates to receive, digest, and determine necessary outcomes for an assignment and meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy
- Technologically savvy with ability to use multiple internet and software platforms to perform duties
- Understanding of digital reporting and analytic metrics
- Marketing or advertising experience a plus
- Microsoft Excel, Project PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers