MANAGING EDITOR/ASSIGNMENT MANAGER – WWSB

Job Category: News

Requisition Number: ASSIG003897

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

ABC7 is searching for our next Managing Editor / Assignments Manager. This leader is the heartbeat of our newsgathering operation and is charged with tracking and developing content for all station platforms. The right candidate will be well organized and thrive on urgency, committing to our digital first newsroom philosophy. Most importantly, this newsroom manager is focused on partnership and collaboration, always seeing the possible. Daily content planning and team training are expected. By the way… while you’ll be leading our team, you’ll also be expected to jump in to help produce, edit video, and post to digital & social on a case-by-case basis.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

– Uphold journalistic standards for locally produced content

– Manage our daybook by organizing news releases and story ideas

-Curate story pitches and updates, evaluating each for timeliness and significance to our viewers

-Field and make calls and monitor social media feeds

– Grow geography and subject matter beats for reporters

– Develop and schedule content for promotable and TSR’s

– Create and evaluate coverage planners that deliver on digital and broadcast needs

– Approve reporter scripts as necessary

– Help schedule reporters and anchors

Qualifications/Requirements:

– Must have at least 3 years’ experience as an assignment editor

– Experience working with multiple crews in the field

– Collaborative, empathetic and training-centered approach needed for achieving goals

– Previous management experience a plus

– Knowledge of ENPS, Edius, VizRT, and Overdrive are helpful

Additional Info:

