Details:

WESH-TV is looking for our next Managing Editor— someone who can oversee our daily coverage from story pitches to logistics to script proofing and storytelling. The ME guides our coverage of the news of the day. She/he also oversees the assignment desk, directing logistics for big story and project coverage. The WESH 2 ME is one of our Top Three Managers, working alongside the Assistant News Director and News Director helping with coverage, strategy and, in some cases, hiring. This position requires a manager who can balance aggressive coverage with a deft touch. You’ll be overseeing co-workers who have anywhere from five years to 35 years of experience in a market known for non-stop breaking news and stories of national consequence and interest. Experience in Investigative Reporting is a plus. You must also be organized and have a solid background of managing people and coverage in a breaking news market. Experience Requirements: Prior professional experience as an assignment manager, news producer or reporter. Education: College degree in Journalism/Communications is preferred.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.