Tired of the cold and the snow? We currently have an exciting opportunity at FOX 4 WFTX-TV, The Scripps station in beautiful and warm sunny Ft Myers, Florida is searching for an innovative and aggressive Managing Editor. The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the ability to create content gathering plans and daily systems that work collaboratively with reporters, photographers, multimedia journalists, the assignment desk, and editors.

The Managing Editor reports to the News Director and works closely with peers in executing the Scripps content strategy. This role is second in command of the newsroom and directly responsible for leading a large, shared-resource, content operations group that collects and distributes/publishes content for all platforms, so that local consumer expectations are met on all platforms including app, OTT audio/video, social, television and station website. This includes local content vision and strategy to address consumer needs, content standards, delivery, quality control and continuous improvement.

Collaborates with News Director to leverage the Scripps content strategy as the foundation for specific local content strategy.

Leads the daily editorial process so that all assignments are executed and delivered on time and of the highest possible quality.

Partners with peers to allocate coverage resources for all coverage, often in a frequently-changing news environment.

Oversees the management of daily and real-time flow of editorial information into the newsroom and out to field crews.

Hires, schedules and oversees the management of assignment desk, and other content gatherers to deliver our news product.

Ensures logistics operate smoothly, are monitored and perform to expectations.

Serves as a storytelling coach and mentor to content gatherers.

Engages peers and staff in the design, measurement and continuous improvement of newsroom workflow.

Uses market knowledge/resources for content discovery.

Manages shifting priorities and conflicts regarding limited resources with effective communication, negotiation and collaboration.

Reviews copy, provides coaching and guidance.

Provides coaching and development of assignment and reporting staff to ensure the strategy for our content is understood and followed.

Develops a pipeline of reporting talent for this and other Scripps local media businesses.

Responsible for assignment and reporting budgetary planning and monitoring.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED – – Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field and 3 years of management experience in content media departments, experience turning news shows around to improve business results preferred; OR any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. The following characteristics and skills are a must:

Command skills: comfortable leading, can take unpopular stand if necessary, encourages healthy, direct and tough debate but isn’t afraid to end it and move on, is looked to for direction in a crisis, maintains composure and respect even in very high-pressure situations.

Journalism: Skilled storyteller, journalistic ethics and libel.

Working knowledge of news operations on multiple platforms.

Advanced interpersonal communication skills.

Customer focus: understands customer needs, raises the bar on customer service, develops unified approach to exceed customer expectations.

Very strong collaborator: involves others in problem solving and decision making, asks for and considers an array of perspectives, comfortable relying on the expertise of others and joint decision making.

Manage execution: setting expectations, delegating, facilitating, removing barriers, measuring performance, and fostering accountability/recognition.

Engage and inspire at all levels: create environment where people feel appreciated, and valued, are committed and want to excel, and want to define opportunities to improve the organization.

Manage conflict: Constructive in working through differences, handles recurrent conflict, resolves issues between employees, preserves relationships.

Decision making: Ties decisions to strategy, uses sound logic, makes decisions at the right time, brings others into decision making process, chooses the best alternative.

Coach: Continuously cultivates capabilities by asking the right questions and equipping staff with tools, knowledge and opportunities they need to develop themselves.

Delegation: is clear about lines of responsibility, allows staff to make mistakes, offers guidance without taking over, enables team to manage daily operation of their teams.

Our resources include the market’s only virtual set and breaking news tracker vehicle. In addition, the power of Scripps’ national network of local news operations and digital businesses provides a reach and an opportunity no other company can match. Scripps leaders are trained and developed to lead for the present and groomed for future opportunities in the company.

The SWFL lifestyle needs no embellishment. You’ll enjoy some of the world’s finest weather (average of 75 degrees), beaches, water sports, golf, restaurants and entertainment.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

