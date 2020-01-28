|Position/Title:
Maintenance Technician
|Details:
WPBF-TV has an opening for an experienced broadcast Maintenance Technician. The Maintenance Technician maintains the technical integrity of the station’s on-air signals and its equipment from acquisition to distribution. This position supports all station efforts in-house and on remote location.
Job Responsibilities:
- Maintains digital transmitters, microwave central receive sites, satellite antenna systems, signal distribution and routing systems, processing systems, monitoring devices, and automation systems.
- Maintains production equipment including robotic camera system, production switcher, play out servers, graphics devices, lighting systems, weather graphics and weather systems, audio consoles, microphones, and IFBs.
- Maintains news-gathering equipment including ENG cameras, field gear, ENG, DSNG, and SNG trucks, editing systems, and support devices.
- Maintains support equipment including master and sub switchers, monitors, videotape machines, XDCAM decks, computer systems, microphones, and intercoms.
- Conducts troubleshooting, installation, research, documentation, and cabling tasks.
Experience Requirements:
- Should have 2+ years of experience working as a maintenance technician at a commercial television station with extensive experience in maintaining and troubleshooting a wide variety of broadcast equipment or 2+ years of experience in a related military occupation specialty. Computer and networking experience will be considered.
Qualification Requirements:
- Must have a solid background in broadcast television systems, transmission, and satellite communications
- Must have excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills with the ability to repair equipment down to the circuit level
- Must have knowledge of computers, computer systems, and networking
- Must have advanced skill with video production, microwave systems, IT infrastructure, and station automation
- Desired to have experience maintaining and troubleshooting digital transmitters
- Desired to have experience with Autocad for system design and layout
- Must be able to lift, carry, and move up to 50 lbs., climb ladders, work on rooftops and in confined spaces
- Must be flexible to work various days and non-standard shifts as assigned
- Must have the ability to work effectively with other team members and independently
- Must be capable of following instructions, verbal and written
- Must have the ability work with minimal supervision
- Must have the ability to sit or stand for long periods of time
- Must have excellent vision (with or without corrective lenses) with ability to read and distinguish colors.
Education:
- Associates degree in electronic engineering or a minimum of two-years of an accredited technical electronics school equivalent. Practical experience may be substituted for formal training.
- Military training and experience in electronics, avionics or related fields will be considered.
- SBE CPBE (or better) certification a plus.
- Military Broadcast Television Equipment Maintenance (BTVEM) course from Defense Information School (DINFOS) a plus.
|City:
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410