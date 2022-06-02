LOCAL SALES MANAGER – WWSB

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

WWSB-TV is the Gray owned ABC affiliate serving the Tampa/Sarasota DMA. This is a great opportunity to work for the second largest broadcaster in the country, in one of its best markets.

WWSB-TV is seeking it’s next dynamic and leadership driven Local Sales Manager to join our winning team. This is a rare chance to lead a team of seasoned sellers with an outstanding reputation of delivering results for our clients. You will have all of the tools, resources, and support to take yourself and your team to the next level. Our team is on a mission to grow local business by offering expert marketing strategies, and we want a front-line leader to join our mission.

The ideal candidate will excel at coaching, training, and growing a team of tremendous sellers. We have a winning and thriving sales culture while developing our team to their full potential. Must be results driven and know how to motivate our sales team. Extensive knowledge of how to develop new business and digital opportunities is a must, along with an understanding of how TV and digital work in combination to deliver measurable results for our clients. Gray has best in class products and strategies to drive results for our clients and operates in a fast paced and exciting environment.

The Local Sales Manager is responsible for all aspects of WWSB local revenue goals and works closely with the Digital Sales Manager and General Sales Manager to coordinate sales efforts with the local team. Individual is also responsible for keeping the sales team up to date on latest product knowledge.

◾ The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years experience in managing sellers and must have a thorough understanding of the media environment including an understanding of digital products. College degree is preferred. But most importantly, the ideal candidate will know how to grow their team while also wanting to grow themselves.

