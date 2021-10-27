Requirements:

WEAR is seeking a Local Sales Manager to build and maintain a high performing sales team that exceeds revenue goal by driving client results through creative marketing solutions. In this position, the perfect candidate will: Maintain a well-developed sales team by identifying future staffing requirements within sales department

Ensure effective onboarding of new hires including smooth transition of existing clients to new hire’s portfolio as well as recognize and reward high performance

Consistently support Marketing Consultants in new business development leveraging client-centric solution selling

Establish sales strategies, plans and alignment in support of revenue goals by creating annual, quarterly, and monthly business plans that link to revenue goals, including budgets, in consultation with the GSM/DOS

Ensure each Marketing Consultant achieves revenue targets across existing, new, and digital business lines

Ensure client results, satisfaction and retention and attend sales meetings with key clients to accelerate the sales cycle, grow the account, and demonstrate commitment to client success

Collect and analyze monthly and quarterly revenue forecast information for sellers on a weekly basis

Review and resolve preemptions daily and manage sales orders and inventory

Ensure strong performance of local and regional accounts and have a strong understanding of national accounts

Work with General Sales Manager on inventory pricing and management

Other tasks as needed Experience needed: 5+ years broadcast sales experience (including television sales) and team management experience preferred

Proven success in developmental business and multimedia platforms including web and mobile applications

Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

College degree preferred

An excellent understanding of tv and media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition

Strong understanding of the changing landscape of integrated marketing

Ability to anticipate, meet and/or exceed customer needs, wants and expectations

The ability to adapt to all situations and personality types in the sales staff and client base