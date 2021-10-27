|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Local Sales Manager
|Details:
WEAR has an exciting opportunity for a Local Sales Manager for our Sales Department.
|Requirements:
WEAR is seeking a Local Sales Manager to build and maintain a high performing sales team that exceeds revenue goal by driving client results through creative marketing solutions.
In this position, the perfect candidate will:
- Maintain a well-developed sales team by identifying future staffing requirements within sales department
- Ensure effective onboarding of new hires including smooth transition of existing clients to new hire’s portfolio as well as recognize and reward high performance
- Consistently support Marketing Consultants in new business development leveraging client-centric solution selling
- Establish sales strategies, plans and alignment in support of revenue goals by creating annual, quarterly, and monthly business plans that link to revenue goals, including budgets, in consultation with the GSM/DOS
- Ensure each Marketing Consultant achieves revenue targets across existing, new, and digital business lines
- Ensure client results, satisfaction and retention and attend sales meetings with key clients to accelerate the sales cycle, grow the account, and demonstrate commitment to client success
- Collect and analyze monthly and quarterly revenue forecast information for sellers on a weekly basis
- Review and resolve preemptions daily and manage sales orders and inventory
- Ensure strong performance of local and regional accounts and have a strong understanding of national accounts
- Work with General Sales Manager on inventory pricing and management
- Other tasks as needed
Experience needed:
- 5+ years broadcast sales experience (including television sales) and team management experience preferred
- Proven success in developmental business and multimedia platforms including web and mobile applications
- Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset
- Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills
- College degree preferred
- An excellent understanding of tv and media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition
- Strong understanding of the changing landscape of integrated marketing
- Ability to anticipate, meet and/or exceed customer needs, wants and expectations
- The ability to adapt to all situations and personality types in the sales staff and client base
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group