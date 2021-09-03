Local Sales Manager

Are you a digital savvy competitive sales professional with experience in OTT who enjoys being in the field, leading, training and growing Sales professionals while driving our clients and our companies’ business forward? Come join us at WFTX-FOX4 in sunny Ft. Myers, FL! The E.W. Scripps news station is looking for an experienced sales leader who is hungry to lead a sales team through new business development by taking a business consultant approach and partnering with local businesses through creative and effective advertising.

OUR TEAM:

We are committed to representing the audiences we serve. These are our neighbors, our friends and family. Our employees bring their whole selves to work – a diversity of backgrounds, ideas, opinions, life experiences and hobbies. We celebrate what makes us similar – like our passion for journalism — as much as we celebrate our differences. We welcome bright ideas and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit that will help us shape the future of our industry. Bring your passion and we will nourish your career with the tools to help you exceed your wildest career aspirations.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Organize and direct the work of local sales department.

Negotiate ratings, rates and budgets.

Develop new business for station utilizing and maximizing all station platforms including but not limited to broadcast, digital and mobile.

Maintain positive working relationships with outside vendors.

Collaborate with the Director of Sales and peer Sales Managers to train and motivate the local sales team so that revenue goals are achieved.

Collaborates with the Director of Sales and peer Sales Managers to foster career growth and development of the local sales team so that a pipeline of talent for future Scripps sales management openings is ready.

Interface with traffic systems and personnel to ensure the efficient management of airtime inventory.

Oversee accounts receivable and credit policies.

Develop and implement pricing and packaging to fill needs of both client and station.

Know the strengths and weaknesses of the competing stations, other advertising mediums and position the station accordingly.

Effectively forecast sales revenue and manage department expenses so that financial goals are achieved.

Other duties as assigned.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in business or related field or equivalent experience preferred

Minimum of 3 years proven success in media sales

Experience in strategic account management, broadcast inventory and digital/video capabilities

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Demonstrated aptitude for informal leadership and mentoring; fosters open dialogue, empowers others, addresses conflict quickly and directly

Strong coaching and feedback skills

Strong ability to motivate others toward team goals

Able to foster an environment that enables creative and innovative thinking

Strong influencing, selling and upselling skills

Effective teamwork and collaboration skills

Very strong analysis and data interpretation – able to help others translate needs and research data into sound marketing proposals

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding presentation abilities (in person/virtual, small/large groups, all levels)

Strong time management and organization skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Working knowledge of Google Office (Sheets, Docs, Slides) and virtual conferencing platforms (E.g. Skype, WebEx, Zoom or MS Teams etc.)

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

HOW TO APPLY:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Fort-Myers—Naples-FL—WFTX/Local-Sales-Manager–WFTX_JR026188-1