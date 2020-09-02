Please see the attached link to view the latest job opening at WFTS in Tampa.

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Scripps_Careers/job/Tampa-FL—WFTS/Local-Sales-Manager–WFTS_JR024008-1

Thanks!

Chris Carthew, SPHR

Director, HR Business Partner

Scripps – WFTS Tampa

4045 N. Himes, Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 354-2803 – Office

(813) 538-0376 – Cell

NOTE: If your need is regarding a payroll question, please contact The Payroll Service Center at 866-397-1214. If your need is regarding a benefit question, please contact the Benefits Help Center at 855-376-7996.

Scripps Media, Inc., certifies that its advertising sales agreements do not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity. All advertising sales agreements contain nondiscrimination clauses.