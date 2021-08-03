Category:

First Coast News, TEGNA’s ABC and NBC stations in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an exceptional employee with a unique blend of administrative, computer and sales support experience. This role is the linchpin that connects the Sales Organization to First Coast News’ Account Executives, Account Managers and clients. As the Local Sales Assistant you will be the primary support person for the FCN sales staff and will assist in all aspects of the sales process, including superior stewardship of our clients’ business. Responsibilities: • Daily interaction with agencies and station counterparts; • Responsibilities include order entry, maintenance of client schedules, co-op billing, pre and post log times, pull research reports, tracking sponsorship fulfilment, administrative duties including ordering supplies, traffic/copy backup, greet clients that visit the stations and other duties as assigned to provide superior customer service; • Resolving discrepancies in a timely manner; • Provide overall support to the sales organization.



• Data Entry Experience; • Experience with Microsoft Office products; • Organized and detail oriented; • Ability to multi-task and prioritize; • Self-motivation/self-driven; • College degree preferred. Work Environment: Office Physical Demands: Sedentary work Travel: Rarely: less than 10% Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment Physical Demands Set: Sedentary work: Involves sitting most of the time; walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.

About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

