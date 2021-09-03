Lifestyle Show Executive Producer Miami, FL – WSFL
WSFL, the E.W. Scripps CW affiliate in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, is seeking an Executive Producer for our daily local lifestyle program, “Inside South Florida”.
The Lifestyle Show Executive Producer sets the vision and tone for the station’s daily paid integration program and has overall responsibility for the show, including oversight on story selection, content, and production, ensuring that the station is competitive within the market. The Lifestyle Executive Producer will also manage client relations and the day-to-day operations of staff to produce all aspects of content for television, digital and social.
WHAT YOU’LL DO:
- Responsible for managing local program content and showcasing the products and services of paid sponsors across multiple platforms.
- Work closely with the Producers, On-Air Talent and Sales team to determine content needs and oversee the day-to-day decision making.
- Oversee and edit the writing of content, including but not limited to stories, teases and web headlines.
- Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures.
- Provide regular feedback on program with staff, both as a team and individually.
- Supervise pre-production to ensure quality and ethical standards.
- Coordinate daily paid content segments and prep clients for live or taped interviews.
- Proactively reach out to clients in advance of their segment to answer questions and clarify
logistics.
- Organize and manage a calendar of both paid and unpaid segments for the program.
- Create and produce additional unpaid content and coordinate celebrity and influencer
interviews.
- Manage shoot schedules of on-air talent and crew.
- Booth and time the daily program from the control room.
- Manage all copyright credits and licensing for music, video and other creative elements of the
program.
- Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research and show branding.
- Post content to station’s Web sites.
- Regularly report to and/or oversee meetings with the Creative Director, Director of Sales and
General Manager.
- Perform other duties as needed, such as desktop editing.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
• Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, or related field preferred.
- Minimum 4 years of experience producing, editing, and writing long format programming preferred.
- 2 or more years in a management role preferred.
WHAT YOU’LL BRING:
- Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgment, ethics, licensing, libel and copyright laws.
- Ability to create tactics and strategies to increase demo performance in key target areas for
multiple platforms.
- Have working knowledge of federal, state and local laws impacting operations.
- Proficiency at Microsoft Office 365, Adobe Creative Suite, Zoom, Google Docs, Google Sheets,
and with systems like iNews and/or ENPS.
- Editing proficiency using Final Cut Pro and/or Adobe Premiere.
- Exemplary communication skills and the professionalism to work with all levels of staff,
management and clients.
- High level of organization and problem solving, able to manage multiple priorities.
• The ability to make decisions and handle changes calmly and quickly.
HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:
SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:
ABOUT SCRIPPS:
