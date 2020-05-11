Journalist Opportunity

Are you a Journalism student expecting to graduate in 2021 and attending the upcoming National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) virtual career fair next month? Start your career in Paradise with the The E.W. Scripps Company and WFTX FOX 4. We are scheduling interviews with qualified candidates for a June 2021 start. See attached for information on where to send your resume and reel.

Shah

Shahbeila Brown | Director, HR Business Partner

WFTX Fort Myers

Office: (239) 829-6393 Cell: (860) 301-8031

The E.W. Scripps Company | “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

