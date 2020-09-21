JOB FAIR in Orlando, Florida to feature 30-50+ companies offering hundreds of job openings in various industries as well as career resources on hand to assist you with your job search!

Save the date! We have 6 job fairs a year, and November 4, 2020 is our next JOB FAIR where you will meet 30-50 companies from the Central Florida region! If you are job searching, then you don’t want to miss this event!

Employers are waiting to meet YOU in person! Here’s how we are keeping you safe…

All safety protocols will be in full affect for this event. We are adapting to a new norm and a different way of doing things, so everyone will be able to stay safe and yet have their needs met.

CENTRAL FLORIDA JOB FAIR

November 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Central Florida Fair Exposition Park

INDOORS (rain or shine event)

Hosted by: Central Florida Employment Council, a division of Christian HELP

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW TO BE PREPARED?

ALL job seekers welcome!

Facemasks, social distancing and temperature checks required.

FREE admission & parking

Companies expected – listing available 1-week prior

No children admitted.

Professional dress REQUIRED & bring résumés.

Veterans are also encouraged to attend.

WHY SHOULD I ATTEND?

Job Fairs are a great way for you to network with key people in the employment community.

WHAT COMPANIES ARE ATTENDING?

To Be Announced one week prior to event. 30-50 expected.

WHAT KIND OF JOBS ARE AVAILABLE?

Various! This is a general job fair, possible industries and job openings may include and are not limited to: professional, mid, and entry career level openings in Customer Service, Clerical, Administration, Computing, Information Technology, Construction, Manufacturing, Mechanical, Education, Training, Engineering, Financial Services, Insurance, Government, Law Enforcement, Social Services, Health Care Science, Medical, Hospitality, Transportation, Food Service, Travel, Restaurant, Human Resources, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Business Services, Creative Services, Insurance, Business Opportunities, Sales and Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Trades / Mechanical, Trades / Construction, Management, and many more.

WHAT DO I DO IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?