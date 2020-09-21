Integrated Marketing Solutions Consultant

Communication. The capacities to attract, persuade, and motivate to develop new and existing client relationships. Must be self-confident and a collaborative team player through a connected environment. Must exhibit professionalism and cultural sensitivity.

Broadcast. Understanding, experience and exposure to TV and Radio broadcasting.

Digital. A clear understanding of digital ad-tech platforms and how they can be offered to clients.

Exponential Alliances and Acquisitions. The capacity to act and think “out of the box” in order to achieve and exceed required results and develop strategic alliances and partnerships either within or outside the advertising industry.

Client contacts and the capacity to develop Tier 1, 2 and 3 level NYC and other key market relationships.

Planning. Demonstrated management ability for accountability, planning, budgeting and reporting economic and operating KPIs.

Languages: English/Spanish

Technology tools: Office, Salesforce, BI tools, CRM tools, NPS platforms (active interest in the use of technology, processes and BI reporting)