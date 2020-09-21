Integrated Marketing Solutions Consultant

Category:

I. OBJECTIVES · Develop and maintain relationships with advertisers and advertising agencies. · Sell commercial airtime, event sponsorships, and marketing/NTR campaigns. · Meet or exceed the revenue and OCF annual goals of the market. · While using corporate tools and workflows, the position must provide world class product and service. II. RESPONSIBILITIES PLAN & STRATEGY : The IMSC must develop a detailed plan to encourage the growth of new business and while also maintaining and growing existing business relationships. The IMSC presents the benefits of Spanish language advertising on one or more of our radio stations to local business owners and/or advertising agencies.

REVENUE & CONTRIBUTION: To meet monthly and annual sales goals. To develop annual plans based on existing and new opportunities, bottom up account analysis, industry trends, competitive landscape and growth potential (updated on a Quarterly basis). This activity assumes that the position of IMSC must have a fully shared commitment to making the year’s financial goals.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND QUALITY CONTROL : The IMSC is responsible for developing and maintaining a direct-to-client communication channel. This position assumes that a detailed plan to call, visit or contact customers to survey client needs, satisfaction and new product development initiatives. Uses interpersonal skills to selling commercial airtime, event sponsorships, and/or customized marketing campaigns designed to achieve the client’s objectives.

Additional job requirements may include research, promotions, development, copywriting, servicing, as well as some collection efforts.

Organization. Excellent organizational skills and an ability to multitask in a high pressure, fast-paced environment. A self-starter. Communication. The capacities to attract, persuade, and motivate to develop new and existing client relationships. Must be self-confident and a collaborative team player through a connected environment. Must exhibit professionalism and cultural sensitivity. Broadcast. Understanding, experience and exposure to TV and Radio broadcasting. Digital. A clear understanding of digital ad-tech platforms and how they can be offered to clients. Exponential Alliances and Acquisitions. The capacity to act and think “out of the box” in order to achieve and exceed required results and develop strategic alliances and partnerships either within or outside the advertising industry. Client contacts and the capacity to develop Tier 1, 2 and 3 level NYC and other key market relationships. Planning. Demonstrated management ability for accountability, planning, budgeting and reporting economic and operating KPIs. Languages: English/Spanish Technology tools: Office, Salesforce, BI tools, CRM tools, NPS platforms (active interest in the use of technology, processes and BI reporting) CRM experience mandatory Some years’ experience in leadership brand, marketing, digital or business leadership positions. Developing creative marketing solutions beyond a simple reach. Reporting to management, developing strong presentations. Experience in managing a National or Local client base. Experience in developing product and sales marketing presentations to clients (e.g., upfronts). Requirements:

Financial : Revenue & OCF; Operations /Tech. Monthly summary and detailed report with KPIs, including AUR, Salesforce, Content, Ratings, etc. Team : Annual structure, KPIs and incentive plans recommendation to be established by December 1st for the following year. "Great Place to Work" goal above 70%. All top management with clear roles, KPIs and compensation protocols – annually by using a Balance Scorecard System; Deliver budgeting, capex, incentive plans in a timely fashion; Data : Owned content IP and user data. IV. SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY Reports directly to SVP IMS V. POSITION TYPE/EXPECTED HOURS OF WORK This is a Full Time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

