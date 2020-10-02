Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Host/MSJ – 009516
Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
Manage Others:
No
Details:
Produce daily segments for a local lifestyle advertorial program. Update digital and social media platforms for the show. This position will also conduct on-air interviews with guests and facilitate and/or participate in product demonstrations weekly on the show; fill-in as line producer as needed; fill-in as Co-Host as needed; daily show prep; produce, report and write weekly content packages; generate topicals, digital online content, and social posts; other duties as directed by Department Head/Executive Producer/management.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
10/2/2020
Closing Date:
1/29/2021
City:
Jacksonville
State:
Florida
Experience:
2 Year(s)
Requirements:
Candidate must:
- Have excellent written and verbal communication skills;
- Have strong organizational and delivery skills;
- Have strong content judgment;
- Have strong writing and production skills;
- Have excellent presentation and reporter skills;
- Have knowledge of journalistic standards as related to the on-air presentation;
- Work well under pressure and with others to develop and execute compelling programming;
- Be a high-energy collaborator bursting with ideas;
- Be highly competent with social media knowledge and skills;
- Be self-motivated and creative.
- Minimum of one to three years on-air reporting/hosting/anchoring experience preferred.
- College degree preferred; Broadcast Journalism or Communication emphasis preferred.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
Contact:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JRNxOXgd
Apply Online URL:
