Requirements:

Candidate must: Have excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Have strong organizational and delivery skills;

Have strong content judgment;

Have strong writing and production skills;

Have excellent presentation and reporter skills;

Have knowledge of journalistic standards as related to the on-air presentation;

Work well under pressure and with others to develop and execute compelling programming;

Be a high-energy collaborator bursting with ideas;

Be highly competent with social media knowledge and skills;

Be self-motivated and creative.

Minimum of one to three years on-air reporting/hosting/anchoring experience preferred.

College degree preferred; Broadcast Journalism or Communication emphasis preferred. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.