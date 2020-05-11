Category:

Entercom Communications, America’s #1 creator of live, original audio content, has a rare opening for an experienced broadcast General Sales Manager in Miami, Florida. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following: • Responsible for day-to-day station sales operations and achieving revenue goals. • Effectively manage the station sales department inclusive of managing inventory, pricing, hiring staff, and maintaining market visibility. • Create spot, non-spot and digital sales opportunities. • Establish overall tone and direction of department and set department priorities. • Attend face-to-face calls with Accounts Executives. • Control and manage department expenses. • Recruit, motivate, and train sellers. • Provide weekly revenue/pacing reports to Director of Sales. • Motivate with positive tone day in and day out. • Other duties as assigned by supervisor. If chosen, you’ll work alongside a team of passionate management colleagues and within a veteran sales organization committed to marketing excellence and unwavering customer service. At your disposal will be client-friendly personalities, leading-edge software, creative services, digital marketing support, seller training modules and comprehensive market research tools; in short, everything you and your sellers need to be successful. Best of all, you’ll receive best-in-class training, incentives and benefits from Entercom Communications, America’s second largest radio broadcaster and a recognized innovator in our field. Vacancy Type:

QUALIFICATIONS: Minimum 5+ years General Sales Manager experience in media and marketing that includes broadcast and/or digital advertising. Must know how to motivate in today’s changing environment, can manage inventory as well as people, and bring new ideas to generate revenue. Strong background in Strategic Account Management, sales training/leadership, pricing and budgeting required. 4 year degree preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license and, if a personal vehicle is required, insurance. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; talk or hear. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. Valid state driver’s license and ability to operate a motor vehicle required. NOTE: The statements herein are intended to describe the general nature and level of work performed by the employee, but are not a complete list of responsibilities, duties, and skills required. Furthermore, they do not establish a contract for employment and are subject to change at the discretion of the employer. Additional Information:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at [1] www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). References Visible links 1. http://www.entercom.com Contact:

https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?jobId=15430

https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?jobId=15430