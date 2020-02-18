Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

General Sales Manager Details:

WPBF-TV is looking for an experienced General Sales Manager with an exceptional record of success. The ideal candidate must possess strong leadership, motivational and sales skills along with a proven track record of 5+ years GSM or LSM or equivalent experience. You must have skills in budgeting, forecasting, managing inventory, recruiting talented sales people and generating revenue. Job Responsibilities: Manage and guide an experienced sales team to achieve station goals on all platforms.

Develop, implement, and communicate sales strategies and action plans.

Manage stations inventory and rates.

Meet with clients and advertisers to maintain high visibility in the community.

Create and manage non-traditional revenue and new business projects.

Interface with station’s national rep firm to set goals and objectives.

Work with the promotion department to create sales opportunities

Work with General Manager and other department managers to accomplish station objectives. Experience Requirements: Five years broadcast sales management experience preferred

Must have a proven track record of success in transactional, new business, digital and multi-platforms sales

Past experience with managing an independent or non-traditional television station a plus Qualifications Requirements: Candidates must possess strong leadership, motivational and sales skills with a proven track record of success.

Must have the ability to price, forecast, and budget and execute a clear plan and vision.

Creative selling abilities a must!

·Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel Education: College degree

Military training and experience will be considered Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

7/15/2020 Closing Date:

8/14/2020 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/