|Details:
WPBF-TV is looking for an experienced General Sales Manager with an exceptional record of success. The ideal candidate must possess strong leadership, motivational and sales skills along with a proven track record of 5+ years GSM or LSM or equivalent experience. You must have skills in budgeting, forecasting, managing inventory, recruiting talented sales people and generating revenue.
Job Responsibilities:
- Manage and guide an experienced sales team to achieve station goals on all platforms.
- Develop, implement, and communicate sales strategies and action plans.
- Manage stations inventory and rates.
- Meet with clients and advertisers to maintain high visibility in the community.
- Create and manage non-traditional revenue and new business projects.
- Interface with station’s national rep firm to set goals and objectives.
- Work with the promotion department to create sales opportunities
- Work with General Manager and other department managers to accomplish station objectives.
Experience Requirements:
- Five years broadcast sales management experience preferred
- Must have a proven track record of success in transactional, new business, digital and multi-platforms sales
- Past experience with managing an independent or non-traditional television station a plus
Qualifications Requirements:
- Candidates must possess strong leadership, motivational and sales skills with a proven track record of success.
- Must have the ability to price, forecast, and budget and execute a clear plan and vision.
- Creative selling abilities a must!
- ·Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel
Education:
- College degree
- Military training and experience will be considered