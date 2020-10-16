Requirements:

WEAR is looking for a take-charge General Assignment Reporter to help us continue to grow and empower our audiences on all platforms! We are seeking a motivated, energetic, creative, and aggressive reporter who can think and perform outside the box. Also, the candidate must thrive in a very busy envirnoment. The ideal candidate should be able to develop distinctive story ideas and gather information for newscasts, have sound writing skills, a great work ethic, and a can-do attitude. The best person for this job will have excellent live shot skills and thrives on breaking stories No day will look the same as a Reporter, however, the main responsibilities of the role will include: Expect to be live across platforms daily

Create, shoot, write and edit meaningful stories for station’s newscast that can be used across multiple platforms

Provide news on-air as directed from the news management team

Engaging with local community members

Reviewing material for fairness, accuracy, and balance

Work closely with all members of the news team, which would include Producers, Editors, Anchors, News Directors etc.. Additionally, this person should have a… Proven knowledge and experience working with current media creation tools and contemporary newsroom systems

Excel in storytelling across multiple platforms

Strong writing and copy-editing skills are a must

2 years of experience as a Reporter

Must be able to work well under pressure to meet strict deadlines