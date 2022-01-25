Fox35Orlando Jobs

https://www.fox35orlando.com/jobs
NEWS
DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER (Regular full time/Orlando, FL)
We’re hiring a Digital Content Manager to oversee our next-level team at FOX 35 (O&O) in Orlando, Florida. Reporting to the News Director, the Digital Content Manager will lead our team of local Digital Content Creators, who are focused on telling stories that truly matter to digital and social users.
Does this sound like you? You’re driven, smart, full of energy and as digitally and socially savvy as they come. You’re a leader, but you also know there is no “I” in team. You strive to make a difference every day, and have a deep passion for what you do. You’re (very) competitive, sharp, resourceful, quick-thinking, and not afraid to try something new. You’re a hard worker by nature, you set the bar high and you want to win. Big.
The person we’re looking for is a news junkie who lives and breathes content and knows how to inspire a team. If you’re a digital content-creating rockstar who is hungry for the next step in their career, this job is for you.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Oversee team that creates compelling, UX-focused news and event-based content relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements. Prioritize allocation of digital resources to cover the most important stories, based on data derived from real-time analytics and trends. Guide digital team’s editorial decisions. Serve as digital leader and resource in the newsroom to ensure station’s digital and social media dominance. Follow group standards for digital publishing. Maintain continuous communication with other FTS digital teams and Group Content Team. Other duties as deemed necessary and assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 4+ years experience developing and publishing unique content, including news, for digital and social platforms preferred. Proven history as leader and/or project lead within a team. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field with emphasis on digital publishing. Strong desire to advance in digital news career. Superior news judgement, writing and copy editing skills. Fanatical attention to detail. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication skills. Social media expert. Proficient in content management systems, video publishing, live streaming, and digital analytics tools. Video and photo editing experience (Adobe products a plus). APPLY HERE: News-Digital Content Manager_R50016488
ENGINEERING
BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular full time/ Orlando, FL)
The Broadcast Maintenance Engineer is expected to repair and perform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example; master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous
NEWSCAST DIRECTOR (Regular full time/ Orlando, FL)
experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS: Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license. APPLY HERE: Broadcast-Maintenance-Engineer_R50016615
Utilize Sony ELC production automation system to direct live and recorded newscasts and programs. Prepare show rundowns by coding all necessary automation cues in iNews. Collaborate with Producers to ensure show rundowns have talent placed and cameras blocked appropriately. Monitor transmitter and iTX
connectivity. Operate camera robotics, audio console and floor direct as needed. This position will be cross- trained on other technical responsibilities such as Master Control and TOC. Position will be regularly required to perform in these areas.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience directing and/or technical directing on-air for live news programming preferred. Experience with Sony ELC or other production automation system is a plus. Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment, including production switchers, audio consoles, camera robotics and video editing desired. Master Control experience is preferred. Weekend, holiday and overtime are required as needed. APPLY HERE: Newscast-Director_R50016616
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl-hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request WOFL/WRBW/WOGX to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Human Resources, WOFL FOX35 at 35 Skyline Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746. We appreciate your organization’s help in publicizing our job openings! WOFL/WRBW/WOGX-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs or email your resume to: wofl-hr@foxtv.com
