Fox35Orlando Jobs

NEWS

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER (Regular full time/Orlando, FL)

We’re hiring a Digital Content Manager to oversee our next-level team at FOX 35 (O&O) in Orlando, Florida. Reporting to the News Director, the Digital Content Manager will lead our team of local Digital Content Creators, who are focused on telling stories that truly matter to digital and social users.

Does this sound like you? You’re driven, smart, full of energy and as digitally and socially savvy as they come. You’re a leader, but you also know there is no “I” in team. You strive to make a difference every day, and have a deep passion for what you do. You’re (very) competitive, sharp, resourceful, quick-thinking, and not afraid to try something new. You’re a hard worker by nature, you set the bar high and you want to win. Big.

The person we’re looking for is a news junkie who lives and breathes content and knows how to inspire a team. If you’re a digital content-creating rockstar who is hungry for the next step in their career, this job is for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Oversee team that creates compelling, UX-focused news and event-based content relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements. Prioritize allocation of digital resources to cover the most important stories, based on data derived from real-time analytics and trends. Guide digital team’s editorial decisions. Serve as digital leader and resource in the newsroom to ensure station’s digital and social media dominance. Follow group standards for digital publishing. Maintain continuous communication with other FTS digital teams and Group Content Team. Other duties as deemed necessary and assigned.

REQUIREMENTS: 4+ years experience developing and publishing unique content, including news, for digital and social platforms preferred. Proven history as leader and/or project lead within a team. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field with emphasis on digital publishing. Strong desire to advance in digital news career. Superior news judgement, writing and copy editing skills. Fanatical attention to detail. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication skills. Social media expert. Proficient in content management systems, video publishing, live streaming, and digital analytics tools. Video and photo editing experience (Adobe products a plus). APPLY HERE: News-Digital Content Manager_R50016488

ENGINEERING

BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular full time/ Orlando, FL)