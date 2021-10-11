Fox35Orlando Jobs

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

communication with News Director, the news management team and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments. Attend and participate in department and production meetings. Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field required. Possess three (3) years of newsroom experience, preferably as a newscast producer. Two to three (2-3) years’ experience in a medium to major television market is required. Candidates must have strong news judgement, solid writing skills, and knowledge of current events. Must be able to think out of the box and find new ways to present information. Must be self- motivated and effectively work independently and on a team. Ability to take direction, think critically under pressure, and work professionally as part of a cohesive team and individually within specific time constraints. Friendly, respectful and collaborative. Positive attitude, good judgement and excellent communication skills. Interact effectively and professionally with on-air staff, off-air staff, production and technical crews, and management. Will train as back up for other newscasts. Weekends, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE: News-Producer_R50016415

METEOROLOGIST/WEATHER ANCHOR (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)

Do you have a passion for weather and keeping people safe? Do you understand severe weather and the importance of early warnings and accurate forecasting? Then your dream job is waiting in one of the most dynamic weather markets in the country.

The FOX O&O in beautiful Orlando, FL has an immediate opening for a high-energy, highly-skilled weekend meteorologist. We’re looking for a motivated, team player who can easily translate complex weather data and convey it to the people who live underneath the radar.

You’ll be working in a place that basks in sunshine, until it becomes the lightning capital of the world and that’s all before Hurricane season starts. But you’re not stuck in a studio all the time — -you’re on location forecasting from one of the most high-tech storm chasers in the state. This position is part weekend weather anchor, part weekday weather chaser. You must have a strong, engaging live presence in studio and in the field.

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a weather anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred. Current or in process AMS Seal or NWS certification. Hurricane forecasting experience a plus. Working knowledge of weather and newsroom computers. Ability to ad-lib effectively with news anchors.

APPLY HERE: News-Meteorologist_R50014923

MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)

Does this describe you? You’re smart, infinitely curious and have a passion for finding the truth. You’re not afraid to hold the powerful accountable, ask the tough questions and understand the human experience in every story. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on – everywhere. Digging for answers gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. You come to work every day fighting to be the lead, and find the angle to earn the spot. The successful candidate is experienced in using public records to find and confirm facts, and turn that data into compelling, visual stories. We’re looking for a self-starter and a team player. You thrive in a fast-paced, competitive, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day. You break stories by breakfast on your Twitter feed and watch the whole market follow you. If you have a passion for fighting for everyday people, then we need you on our team. FOX 35 News is looking for an experienced Multi-Media Journalist to join an award-winning news team. FOX 35 focuses on weather, breaking news, investigative and stories that matter to our diverse

market. Warning: the successful candidate must enjoy warm winters, endless sunshine, quick drives to the beach and a desire to work where the world vacations.