Fox35Orlando Jobs

10/28/2021
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
The following represent brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
NEWS
ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)
FOX 35 is looking for our next behind the scenes rock star, who loves news and current events, and who’s ultimate goal is to be a TV newscast or digital news producer.
This position is training ground for one of the most valuable roles in every newsroom: producer.
Associate Producers write clear, concise, conversational stories. Accuracy is paramount. Excellent writing skills required. AP’s work alongside anchors, reporters, producers, and managers to complete assignments on tight deadlines. Daily duties include transcribing video and interviews, picking soundbites, designing graphics, and basic research of news events. Every day you will develop strong news judgment and strategic thinking skills required of a news producer.
REQUIREMENTS: A strong foundation in journalism, mass communication, and/or media studies is preferred. Ideal candidate will be curious by nature, and approach every assignment with an open mind, eager to learn. A minimum of 1 year experience working in a television station preferable.
Preferred candidates must be strong writers open to daily feedback and critique aimed at career growth.
Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under pressure.
This position requires availability for overnight, early morning, night, weekend, and holiday schedules.
APPLY HERE: News-Associate Producer_R50016452
NEWS PRODUCER (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)
Creative. Innovative. News Savvy. If you possess these qualities and shine as a leader in the newsroom, then you could be our next News Producer. We are looking for a rock star producer who can take our segments to the next level. Is that you?
WOFL FOX 35 is looking for a strong, creative, take-charge producer who has a vision for the newscast and knows how to turn a plan into remarkable television. Candidates must be aggressive, decisive and creative. We are looking for someone with stellar news judgement who owns big stories and wins breaking news coverage. The successful candidate must think big and communicate effectively with everyone on the team. The candidate must also be assertive yet calm under pressure.
As a newscast producer, you must be passionate about local news and delivering exceptional television broadcasting to the market. Our news producers are responsible for daily production of newscasts within specific time constraints. Candidates must be able to create rundowns, craft segments, work well under pressure and deadlines. Level of performance requires a superior command of grammar and broadcast news- writing style. Must be familiar with and able to log and edit video for inclusion on scripts. Responsible for production of stories – everything from setting up the story, to interviews, to writing and editing features, and coordinating graphics. Responsible for editorial decisions and/or changes made in the control room while the newscast is on the air. Communicates via IFB to provide producer direction and talent instruction to crews in the field and in studio. Collaborate with executive producers. Coordinate with web/social team to coordinate coverage for online and on-air. Work with writers and on-air staff to develop story ideas, edit scripts and provide feedback. Work with field crews to manage stories, provide graphics support, video and logistical support. Work closely with assignment desk to coordinate live shots and reporter & photographer assignments. Maintain open
communication with News Director, the news management team and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments. Attend and participate in department and production meetings. Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field required. Possess three (3) years of newsroom experience, preferably as a newscast producer. Two to three (2-3) years’ experience in a medium to major television market is required. Candidates must have strong news judgement, solid writing skills, and knowledge of current events. Must be able to think out of the box and find new ways to present information. Must be self- motivated and effectively work independently and on a team. Ability to take direction, think critically under pressure, and work professionally as part of a cohesive team and individually within specific time constraints. Friendly, respectful and collaborative. Positive attitude, good judgement and excellent communication skills. Interact effectively and professionally with on-air staff, off-air staff, production and technical crews, and management. Will train as back up for other newscasts. Weekends, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE: News-Producer_R50016415
METEOROLOGIST/WEATHER ANCHOR (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)
Do you have a passion for weather and keeping people safe? Do you understand severe weather and the importance of early warnings and accurate forecasting? Then your dream job is waiting in one of the most dynamic weather markets in the country.
The FOX O&O in beautiful Orlando, FL has an immediate opening for a high-energy, highly-skilled weekend meteorologist. We’re looking for a motivated, team player who can easily translate complex weather data and convey it to the people who live underneath the radar.
You’ll be working in a place that basks in sunshine, until it becomes the lightning capital of the world and that’s all before Hurricane season starts. But you’re not stuck in a studio all the time — -you’re on location forecasting from one of the most high-tech storm chasers in the state. This position is part weekend weather anchor, part weekday weather chaser. You must have a strong, engaging live presence in studio and in the field.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a weather anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred. Current or in process AMS Seal or NWS certification. Hurricane forecasting experience a plus. Working knowledge of weather and newsroom computers. Ability to ad-lib effectively with news anchors.
APPLY HERE: News-Meteorologist_R50014923
MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST (Regular full time / Orlando, FL)
Does this describe you? You’re smart, infinitely curious and have a passion for finding the truth. You’re not afraid to hold the powerful accountable, ask the tough questions and understand the human experience in every story. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on – everywhere. Digging for answers gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. You come to work every day fighting to be the lead, and find the angle to earn the spot. The successful candidate is experienced in using public records to find and confirm facts, and turn that data into compelling, visual stories. We’re looking for a self-starter and a team player. You thrive in a fast-paced, competitive, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day. You break stories by breakfast on your Twitter feed and watch the whole market follow you. If you have a passion for fighting for everyday people, then we need you on our team. FOX 35 News is looking for an experienced Multi-Media Journalist to join an award-winning news team. FOX 35 focuses on weather, breaking news, investigative and stories that matter to our diverse
market. Warning: the successful candidate must enjoy warm winters, endless sunshine, quick drives to the beach and a desire to work where the world vacations.
and accurate journalism practices. Excellent people, writing and communication skills; must be a team player.
To apply:
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 4+ years’ experience working as a reporter in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.
We’re hiring a Digital Content Manager to oversee our next-level team at FOX 35 (O&O) in Orlando, Florida. Reporting to the News Director, the Digital Content Manager will lead our team of local Digital Content Creators, who are focused on telling stories that truly matter to digital and social users.
Does this sound like you? You’re driven, smart, full of energy and as digitally and socially savvy as they come. You’re a leader, but you also know there is no “I” in team. You strive to make a difference every day, and have a deep passion for what you do. You’re (very) competitive, sharp, resourceful, quick-thinking, and not afraid to try something new. You’re a hard worker by nature, you set the bar high and you want to win. Big.
The person we’re looking for is a news junkie who lives and breathes content and knows how to inspire a team. If you’re a digital content-creating rockstar who is hungry for the next step in their career, this job is for you.
RESPONSIBILITIES: Oversee team that creates compelling, UX-focused news and event-based content relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements. Prioritize allocation of digital resources to cover the most important stories, based on data derived from real-time analytics and trends. Guide digital team’s editorial decisions. Serve as digital leader and resource in the newsroom to ensure station’s digital and social media dominance. Follow group standards for digital publishing. Maintain continuous communication with other FTS digital teams and Group Content Team. Other duties as deemed necessary and assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 4+ years experience developing and publishing unique content, including news, for digital and social platforms preferred. Proven history as leader and/or project lead within a team. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field with emphasis on digital publishing. Strong desire to advance in digital news career. Superior news judgement, writing and copy editing skills. Fanatical attention to detail. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication skills. Social media expert. Proficient in content management systems, video publishing, live streaming, and digital analytics tools. Video and photo editing experience (Adobe products a plus). APPLY HERE: News-Digital Content Manager_R50016488
ENGINEERING
BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular full time/ Orlando, FL)
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player.
APPLY HERE: News-MMJ_R50016240
DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER (Regular full time/Orlando, FL)
The Broadcast Maintenance Engineer is expected to repair and perform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example; master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS: Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit
and stand for extended periods of time. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license. APPLY HERE: ENG- Broadcast Maintenance Eng_R50014890
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl-hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
