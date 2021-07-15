Fox35Orlando Jobs

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a photographer and editor in a television news department. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignment. Experience with liveU, Adobe Premiere, and BitCentral is a plus. APPLY HERE:

PLANNING PRODUCER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)

Alert: Producing dream job now available. If you want to dig deeper into the story and love producing creative content that makes viewers stop and say “wow” this is the job for you. FOX 35, the FOX O&O in Orlando, FL is looking for an aggressive, creative, dynamic planning producer to join the team. This is a perfect position for a newscast producer who wants a change or anyone who knows how to create memorable TV. You will be responsible for developing, pitching, booking and producing creative content for Good Day Orlando, and all of the newscasts at FOX 35. We’re looking for someone who knows how to enterprise, conceptualize and produce a great story. Must be tuned in to the relevant local news of the day, have excellent organizational and communication skills and work well under deadline pressure.

REQUIREMENTS: Previous assignment desk and/or producing experience preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred. Understand the logistics of the assignment desk and the needs of a newscast through a producer’s eyes. Working knowledge of newsroom computers and the Internet. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under pressure.

REPORTER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)

Does this describe you? You’re smart, infinitely curious and have a passion for finding the truth. You’re not afraid to hold the powerful accountable, ask the tough questions and understand the human experience in every story. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on – everywhere. Digging for answers gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. You come to work every day fighting to be the lead, and find the angle to earn the spot. The successful candidate is experienced in using public records to find and confirm facts, and turn that data into compelling, visual stories. We’re looking for a self-starter and a team player. You thrive in a fast-paced, competitive, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day. You break stories by breakfast on your Twitter feed and watch the whole market follow you. If you have a passion for fighting for everyday people, then we need you on our team.

FOX 35 News is looking for an experienced Reporter to join an award-winning news team. FOX 35 focuses on weather, breaking news, investigative and stories that matter to our diverse market. Warning: the successful candidate must enjoy warm winters, endless sunshine, quick drives to the beach and a desire to work where the world vacations.

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.

