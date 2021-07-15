Fox35Orlando Jobs

https://www.fox35orlando.com/jobs
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
August 9, 2021
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
The following represent brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
NEWS
ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
FOX 35 is looking for our next behind the scenes rock star, who loves news and current events, and who’s ultimate goal is to be a TV newscast or digital news producer.
This position is training ground for one of the most valuable roles in every newsroom: producer.
Associate Producers write clear, concise, conversational stories. Accuracy is non negotiable. Excellent writing skills required.
AP’s work alongside anchors, reporters, producers, and managers to complete assignments on tight deadlines. Daily duties include transcribing video and interviews, picking soundbites, designing graphics, and basic research of news events.
Every day you will develop strong news judgment and strategic thinking skills required of a news producer.
REQUIREMENTS: A strong foundation in journalism, mass communication, and/or media studies is preferred. Ideal candidate will be curious by nature, and approach every assignment with an open mind, eager to learn. A minimum of 1 year experience working in a television station preferable.
Preferred candidates must be strong writers open to daily feedback and critique aimed at career growth.
Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under pressure.
This position requires availability for overnight, early morning, night, weekend, and holiday schedules.
APPLY HERE:
METEOROLOGIST/WEATHER ANCHOR (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
Do you have a passion for weather and keeping people safe? Do you understand severe weather and the importance of early warnings and accurate forecasting? Then your dream job is waiting in one of the most dynamic weather markets in the country.
The FOX O&O in beautiful Orlando, FL has an immediate opening for a high-energy, highly-skilled weekend meteorologist. We’re looking for a motivated, team player who can easily translate complex weather data and convey it to the people who live underneath the radar.
You’ll be working in a place that basks in sunshine, until it becomes the lightning capital of the world and that’s all before Hurricane season starts. But you’re not stuck in a studio all the time — -you’re on location forecasting from one of the most high-tech storm chasers in the state. This position is part weekend weather anchor, part weekday weather chaser. You must have a strong, engaging live presence in studio and in the field.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a weather anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred. Current or in process AMS Seal or NWS certification. Hurricane forecasting experience a plus. Working knowledge of weather and newsroom computers. Ability to ad-lib effectively with news anchors.
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair
and accurate journalism practices. Excellent people, writing and communication skills; must be a team player.
APPLY HERE:
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
Does this describe you? You’re smart, infinitely curious and have a passion for finding the truth. You’re not afraid to hold the powerful accountable, ask the tough questions and understand the human experience in every story. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on – everywhere. Digging for answers gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. You come to work every day fighting to be the lead, and find the angle to earn the spot. The successful candidate is experienced in using public records to find and confirm facts, and turn that data into compelling, visual stories. We’re looking for a self-starter and a team player. You thrive in a fast-paced, competitive, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day. You break stories by breakfast on your Twitter feed and watch the whole market follow you. If you have a passion for fighting for everyday people, then we need you on our team. FOX 35 News is looking for an experienced Multi-Media Journalist to join an award-winning news team. FOX 35 focuses on weather, breaking news, investigative and stories that matter to our diverse
market. Warning: the successful candidate must enjoy warm winters, endless sunshine, quick drives to the beach and a desire to work where the world vacations.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 4+ years’ experience working as a reporter in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player
APPLY HERE:
NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) (2 positions)
FOX 35 is looking for a News Photographer & Editor. Orlando is the most exciting local news market in the US- second to none! That means our field crews are scheduled to work nights, overnights, weekends and holidays. Periodically, our photographers are asked to be on –call or work extended shifts to cover breaking news and severe weather, as well as exciting events like rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center, NASCAR races at the Daytona International Speedway, and festivities at our world famous theme parks.
Capture on digital media the images and sounds that illustrate news stories and edit those images into an interpretive picture story that clearly conveys the substance of the story to the audience with or without the reporter’s words within the time restraints of the broadcast. Demonstrate ability to “make slot”. Drive vehicle to locate news events such as fire or public gathering, or receive information over cell phone and/or scanner about location of news event. Have a working knowledge of Bonded Cellular technology such as LiveU. Have the ability to connect ENG camera to Backpack and initiate live stream. Drive and exercise good judgment in operating the Electronic News Gathering (ENG) vehicle and equipment. Record news event and related elements on digital media such as Sony SxS, SD and Micro SD cards. Operate all newsgathering and editing equipment used by Fox35 Photographers. Record and submit video and stills to various digital media platforms. Must be able to affix a wireless microphone to staff and interviewees. Understand and perform basic lighting techniques. Understand and perform basic sound gathering techniques. Take advantage of all production techniques available to get the best true pictures available. Stay abreast of new equipment and techniques. Be proficient in new technologies as it relates to news gathering. Stay knowledgeable and familiar with procedures associated with remote news production. Work effectively with news management and newsroom personnel to develop content and production of newscasts. Maintain issued equipment in top working order including maintenance and cleanliness of vehicles. Take appropriate precautions for personal safety and to protect station equipment and vehicles against theft, damage and danger. Seek news contacts within the community and stay informed of current events. Regularly communicate with the assignment desk throughout shifts and notify when you have arrived on scene, among other responsibilities.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a photographer and editor in a television news department. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignment. Experience with liveU, Adobe Premiere, and BitCentral is a plus. APPLY HERE:
PLANNING PRODUCER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
Alert: Producing dream job now available. If you want to dig deeper into the story and love producing creative content that makes viewers stop and say “wow” this is the job for you. FOX 35, the FOX O&O in Orlando, FL is looking for an aggressive, creative, dynamic planning producer to join the team. This is a perfect position for a newscast producer who wants a change or anyone who knows how to create memorable TV. You will be responsible for developing, pitching, booking and producing creative content for Good Day Orlando, and all of the newscasts at FOX 35. We’re looking for someone who knows how to enterprise, conceptualize and produce a great story. Must be tuned in to the relevant local news of the day, have excellent organizational and communication skills and work well under deadline pressure.
REQUIREMENTS: Previous assignment desk and/or producing experience preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred. Understand the logistics of the assignment desk and the needs of a newscast through a producer’s eyes. Working knowledge of newsroom computers and the Internet. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under pressure.
APPLY HERE:
REPORTER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
Does this describe you? You’re smart, infinitely curious and have a passion for finding the truth. You’re not afraid to hold the powerful accountable, ask the tough questions and understand the human experience in every story. You’re a self-professed news junkie who always knows what’s going on – everywhere. Digging for answers gives you life… and you know exactly where to look. You come to work every day fighting to be the lead, and find the angle to earn the spot. The successful candidate is experienced in using public records to find and confirm facts, and turn that data into compelling, visual stories. We’re looking for a self-starter and a team player. You thrive in a fast-paced, competitive, challenging environment and crave the chance to try something new. Every. Single. Day. You break stories by breakfast on your Twitter feed and watch the whole market follow you. If you have a passion for fighting for everyday people, then we need you on our team.
FOX 35 News is looking for an experienced Reporter to join an award-winning news team. FOX 35 focuses on weather, breaking news, investigative and stories that matter to our diverse market. Warning: the successful candidate must enjoy warm winters, endless sunshine, quick drives to the beach and a desire to work where the world vacations.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.
APPLY HERE:
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good
probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of
current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player.
SALES
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (WOGX): (Regular Full Time/Gainesville, FL)
FOX 51 is seeking a bright, highly motivated Account Executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts, create presentations and proposals, input order, input preempt makegoods and traffic instructions. Ability to increase station revenue and market share. Develop and maintain direct client relationships. Advertising Sales experience a plus. This position is based in Gainesville, FL.
REQUIREMENTS: Broadcast and digital sales experience preferrable. College degree or equivalent work experience. Excellent communication Skills. Service Oriented. Valid Driver’s License. APPLY HERE:
DIGITAL SALES ASSISTANT: (Regular Full time/Orlando, FL)
FOX 35 Orlando is looking for a super star Sales Assistant to join FOX Television Stations FLX OTT platform. As a member of the team, you will work in a fun, fast-paced and fluid environment. You will work with sales leadership, AE’s and marketing on all aspects of the pre and post sales process.
Duties include but are not limited to, assist Account Executives in the Fox Local Extension (FLX) sales department, along with Digital Sales Manager. (OTT/Digital ad sales) General administrative work, manage pipelines, CRM. Order processing. Assist AE’s on prospecting, research gathering, sales planning, invoicing. Act as liaison between AE’s, agency buyers and clients.
REQUIREMENTS: Excellent communication skills. MS Office applications. Organization and prioritization skills. Knowledge of local TV marketplace. Willingness to learn and grow. Customer (internal and external) focus. Wide Orbit experience a plus. Ability to work under pressure and be a team player.
Knowledge of Wide Orbit software helpful; College degree and digital experience preferred but not required. APPLY HERE:
ENGINEERING
BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)
The Broadcast Maintenance Engineer is expected to repair and perform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example; master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS: Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license. APPLY HERE:
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl-hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request WOFL/WRBW/WOGX to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Human Resources, WOFL FOX35 at 35 Skyline Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746. We appreciate your organization’s help in publicizing our job openings! WOFL/WRBW/WOGX-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs or email your resume to: wofl-hr@foxtv.com
