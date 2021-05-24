Fox35 Jobs (Orlando/Gainesville)

https://www.fox35orlando.com/jobs
June 9, 2021
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
NEWS
SPORTS/NEWS Multimedia Journalist (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013931
Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management
skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID.
REQUIREMENTS: A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or MMJ in a medium or large market
preferred. Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player. APPLY HERE:
ANCHOR/REPORTER (Weekend)(Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013516
FOX 35 Orlando has a rare opening for a dynamic, engaging, experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. This anchor/reporter will enterprise investigative caliber content during the week, fill in for other anchors as need, and work with news managers and producers to develop content and execute a strategy for weekend newscasts. We’re looking for a go- getter, with a proven track record of digging, asking tough questions on behalf of our viewers, and producing engaging content for our newscasts and digital
platforms. We expect a rock star reporter who every other reporter in the market will follow.
You’ll join an anchor team includes the most experienced journalists in the market. They’re professional, polished, confident leaders in the community and the newsroom.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.
APPLY HERE:
Do you live for breaking news, love telling stories – oh, and also want to be live at some of the most high-profile
sporting events in the country? FOX 35 Orlando has a rare opening for a dynamic, engaging, experienced
Multi-Media News/Sports journalist. This position is truly the best of both worlds: a news reporter who thrives
in a fast-paced, competitive and challenging environment — and a sports reporter who can explain a split-second
finish live from the Daytona 500. Must have an interest in both news of the day and local sports-related stories,
from City Hall to Center Court. Must be able to shoot, write and edit on his/her own. The successful candidate
will immerse themselves in the Central Florida community and enterprise stories that impact viewers
directly. Must be flexible and able to pivot from news to sports and back, depending on the needs of the
newsroom. We’re looking for the ultimate team player.
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good
probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of
current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player.
NEWS EDITOR: (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013825
Maintain daily content of non-linear edit system as needed. Responsible for daily editing (cutting and labeling) and working with current, state-of-the-art equipment in a digital format. Must be able to use both hands to operate the equipment. Responsible for meeting constant daily news deadlines. Respond quickly to the producers’ requests for show and video requirements for the broadcast. Based on the producer’s needs and established guidelines, use judgment to pick the best video for the story. Demonstrate competency with video editing equipment and have proficient computer skills. Must use hands to operate the equipment and keyboard. Work with Producers and/or Executive Producers as they review all stories. Work effectively with news management and newsroom personnel to develop content and production of newscasts. Maintain open communication with News Director and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments with efficiency and quality. Regularly receive and distribute information and instructions – via telephone, headset, email and memo, to station personnel or production team in a live news environment. Stay abreast of new techniques and video products. Contribute story ideas.
REQUIREMENTS: Experience as an editor or photographer in a television news department is
preferred. College degree or one year equivalent experience in the broadcast industry. Experience with non- linear editing technology, AVID News Cutter, and AVID Media Manager. Demonstrate strong news judgment, and good editorial and visual judgment. APPLY HERE:
ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014240
The assignment desk is the HEART of the newsroom. The ideal assignment editor candidate is passionate about both breaking news and enterprise story generation. We’re looking for someone with strong news judgment who will be an integral voice on our editorial team. Assignment editors must gather story information from various news sources and determine the newsworthiness. Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage. Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred. Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects. Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE:
ENGINEERING
P/T PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN: (Regular Part Time Orlando, FL) Job#50013597
We are looking for a part-time Production Tech with working knowledge of AM, PM News and other show formats. Ensure that talent and guests microphones have charged batteries, that microphones are on proper frequency, turned on properly and have corresponding IFB’s (when applicable). Conduct proper studio microphone and live-remote audio checks prior to air and inform director immediately if any source is not suitable for air. Ensure talent is on the set, miked and informed of the cues in use. Prior to air, verify that all studio equipment is working properly. QC audio levels and mix using QC monitor in audio booth. Ensure all RTS panels are labeled correctly with proper studio or remote talent prior to live or taped broadcasts. Update music request playlists on a daily basis with music requested from executive producers. Know camera-blocking positions for newscasts. Ensure camera shots are in focus and framed according to camera directives from Director. Create creative bump shots along with standard formatted shots. Be familiar with Sony ELC coding and show execution to fill in as needed. Make minor repairs to IFB’s, microphones, monitors and audio board as needed. Operate prompter when talent is unable to do so as assigned. Understand basics of lighting panel.
Maintain audio booth, prop room, cameras and prompters. Interact effectively and professionally with talent, producers and crew.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of one-year experience in the master control and news production environment. College degree or two years’ equivalent experience in the broadcast industry. Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment. Positive attitude, commitment to excellence, teamwork, problem solving and decision making abilities, good judgement and excellent communication skills. APPLY HERE:
FACILITIES COORDINATOR: (Regular f/t, Orlando, FL) Job# R50013885
We are looking for a dynamic, talented, curious, passionate problem solver, flexible and knowledgeable Facilities Coordinator to oversee, install, maintain and repair building equipment, systems and services. Some of the duties include: regularly inspect company facilities to identify and perform or oversee the completion of needed repairs, replacements, and/or improvements to structures, fixtures, building equipment, and grounds. Work with management to evaluate, select, and oversee outside contractors to perform various facility related services, such as landscaping, janitorial, security, HVAC, generators, plumbing, lighting, electrical, and other maintenance, repair and installation services. Utilize skills and training to personally complete tasks in areas such as carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, remodeling, and assembly needs. Develop preventive maintenance programs and maintain records. Order and maintain inventory of spare, replacement and maintenance parts and supplies. Oversee the maintenance and service of emergency power systems, such as standby generators, diesel fuel tanks, transfer switches, and UPS systems. Contribute to the development of general safety policies and procedures to be followed by staff in compliance with local, state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations. Document and maintain OSHA compliance. Inspect facilities to detect existing or potential accident and health hazards and recommend corrective or preventative measures where indicated. Work directly with applicable government agencies to ensure compliance with testing and inspection requirements, such as fire department inspections, diesel tank inspections, and backflow testing. Assist station technicians with various tasks when needed, including the installation and maintenance of broadcast related infrastructure and equipment. Stay current with emerging technologies and industry changes. Travel as needed to remote production and transmitter sites. Maintain clean driving record.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3 years’ experience with building maintenance, safety procedures and OSHA compliance. Associate degree or higher preferred. Related trade school training also acceptable in addition to five or more years of experience in similar position or performed same duties.
Experience with television station master control, production automation systems and the repair and maintenance of broadcast television equipment a plus. Must be able to adapt quickly to changing priorities. Positive attitude, problem solving and decision making abilities, commitment to excellence, initiative, teamwork, job skills, integrity and excellent communication skills. APPLY HERE:
NewsNOW
PLANNING PRODUCER, NewsNOW (Regular f/t based in Orlando, FL) Job# R50013680
We’re hiring a Producer/Planner to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Producer/Planner will research, plan, curate and produce content for live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in- the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.
Does this sound like you? You’re a tech-savvy news junkie who loves digging into a big story. You’re obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You thrive in a team-oriented environment that is constantly changing. When the going gets tough, you’re the one who holds everything together. You’re never not in the know. Making
connections (and keeping them!) is your superpower. If organization were an Olympic sport, you’d be wearing a whole lot of gold.
The person we’re looking for is a resourceful, dependable, meticulously-organized journalist who is always thinking two steps ahead. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Research, gather and produce relevant, timely original content, including breaking news and live coverage of major news events, for use on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Help to execute the overall editorial plan, coordinating with FOX O&O stations and other internal and external partners to receive live video feeds, interviews, reporter hits and other content. Develop and maintain close relationships with key contacts in each station. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for fresh content and the latest information. Constantly update editorial calendar, using it to plan and prepare for the future. Pitch story ideas. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Fill in for Digital Journalists as needed. Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience planning and producing digital news content preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Superior news judgement. Impeccable organization skills. Unparalleled attention to detail. Proficient in tools used for web- based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Social media expert. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication and presentation skills. On-camera hosting or reporting experience a bonus. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required. APPLY HERE:
SALES
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (WOGX): (Regular Full Time/Gainesville)Job# R50014267
Seeking a bright, highly motivated Account Executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts, create presentations and proposals, input order, input preempt makegoods and traffic instructions. Ability to increase station revenue and market share. Develop and maintain direct client relationships. Advertising Sales experience a plus. This position is based in Gainesville, FL.
REQUIREMENTS: Broadcast and digital sales experience. College degree or equivalent work experience. Excellent communication Skills. Service Oriented. Valid Driver’s License. APPLY HERE:
FINANCE
Credit & Collections Manager (Regular f/t , Orlando, FL) Job# R50014247
FOX 35 Orlando have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Credit and Collections Manager. This position in in charge of the credit granting process to include: assessing the creditworthiness of clients, minimizing debt losses, increasing sales, investigation credit applications, managing corporate financing programs and maintaining the corporate credit policy. Accounts Receivable, Invoicing and Adjustments, additional duties as required.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in a credit manager positions, degree in Finance and/or Accounting required; media experience preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office with a heavy emphasis in Excel and have the ability to work under pressure, handle multiple projects and meet deadlines.
APPLY HERE:
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl- hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request WOFL/WRBW/WOGX to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization's name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Human Resources, WOFL FOX35 at 35 Skyline Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746. We appreciate your organization's help in publicizing our job openings! WOFL/WRBW/WOGX-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
