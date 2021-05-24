Fox35 Jobs (Orlando/Gainesville)

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

NEWS EDITOR: (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013825

Maintain daily content of non-linear edit system as needed. Responsible for daily editing (cutting and labeling) and working with current, state-of-the-art equipment in a digital format. Must be able to use both hands to operate the equipment. Responsible for meeting constant daily news deadlines. Respond quickly to the producers’ requests for show and video requirements for the broadcast. Based on the producer’s needs and established guidelines, use judgment to pick the best video for the story. Demonstrate competency with video editing equipment and have proficient computer skills. Must use hands to operate the equipment and keyboard. Work with Producers and/or Executive Producers as they review all stories. Work effectively with news management and newsroom personnel to develop content and production of newscasts. Maintain open communication with News Director and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments with efficiency and quality. Regularly receive and distribute information and instructions – via telephone, headset, email and memo, to station personnel or production team in a live news environment. Stay abreast of new techniques and video products. Contribute story ideas.

REQUIREMENTS: Experience as an editor or photographer in a television news department is

preferred. College degree or one year equivalent experience in the broadcast industry. Experience with non- linear editing technology, AVID News Cutter, and AVID Media Manager. Demonstrate strong news judgment, and good editorial and visual judgment. APPLY HERE:

ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014240

The assignment desk is the HEART of the newsroom. The ideal assignment editor candidate is passionate about both breaking news and enterprise story generation. We’re looking for someone with strong news judgment who will be an integral voice on our editorial team. Assignment editors must gather story information from various news sources and determine the newsworthiness. Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage. Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social.

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred. Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects. Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE:

ENGINEERING

P/T PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN: (Regular Part Time Orlando, FL) Job#50013597

We are looking for a part-time Production Tech with working knowledge of AM, PM News and other show formats. Ensure that talent and guests microphones have charged batteries, that microphones are on proper frequency, turned on properly and have corresponding IFB’s (when applicable). Conduct proper studio microphone and live-remote audio checks prior to air and inform director immediately if any source is not suitable for air. Ensure talent is on the set, miked and informed of the cues in use. Prior to air, verify that all studio equipment is working properly. QC audio levels and mix using QC monitor in audio booth. Ensure all RTS panels are labeled correctly with proper studio or remote talent prior to live or taped broadcasts. Update music request playlists on a daily basis with music requested from executive producers. Know camera-blocking positions for newscasts. Ensure camera shots are in focus and framed according to camera directives from Director. Create creative bump shots along with standard formatted shots. Be familiar with Sony ELC coding and show execution to fill in as needed. Make minor repairs to IFB’s, microphones, monitors and audio board as needed. Operate prompter when talent is unable to do so as assigned. Understand basics of lighting panel.