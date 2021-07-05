Fox 35 Orlando Jobs

NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL)

FOX 35 is looking for a News Photographer & Editor. Orlando is the most exciting local news market in the US- second to none! That means our field crews are scheduled to work nights, overnights, weekends and holidays. Periodically, our photographers are asked to be on –call or work extended shifts to cover breaking news and severe weather, as well as exciting events like rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center, NASCAR races at the Daytona International Speedway, and festivities at our world famous theme parks.

Capture on digital media the images and sounds that illustrate news stories and edit those images into an interpretive picture story that clearly conveys the substance of the story to the audience with or without the reporter’s words within the time restraints of the broadcast. Demonstrate ability to “make slot”. Drive vehicle to locate news events such as fire or public gathering, or receive information over cell phone and/or scanner about location of news event. Have a working knowledge of Bonded Cellular technology such as LiveU. Have the ability to connect ENG camera to Backpack and initiate live stream. Drive and exercise good judgment in operating the Electronic News Gathering (ENG) vehicle and equipment. Record news event and related elements on digital media such as Sony SxS, SD and Micro SD cards. Operate all newsgathering and editing equipment used by Fox35 Photographers. Record and submit video and stills to various digital media platforms. Must be able to affix a wireless microphone to staff and interviewees. Understand and perform basic lighting techniques. Understand and perform basic sound gathering techniques. Take advantage of all production techniques available to get the best true pictures available. Stay abreast of new equipment and techniques. Be proficient in new technologies as it relates to news gathering. Stay knowledgeable and familiar with procedures associated with remote news production. Work effectively with news management and newsroom personnel to develop content and production of newscasts. Maintain issued equipment in top working order including maintenance and cleanliness of vehicles. Take appropriate precautions for personal safety and to protect station equipment and vehicles against theft, damage and danger. Seek news contacts within the community and stay informed of current events. Regularly communicate with the assignment desk throughout shifts and notify when you have arrived on scene, among other responsibilities.