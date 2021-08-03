First Coast Living Host

Category:

First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL is seeking a co-host for “First Coast Living”. Candidate must have a strong on-air presence and delivery skills. Hosting includes conducting live, on-air interviews, facilitating product and cooking demonstrations, regular exercise features and daily chat segment. Daily show prep, post show meetings, client meetings and field shoots are all required. Writing, producing and editing of compelling and timely entertainment and lifestyle content for on-air, social and digital platforms is also required. Candidate must have strong content judgement, strong writing and production skills, excellent presentation and reporting skills; knowledge of journalistic standards as related to on-air, digital and social presentation. Must be a team player, committed to this full-time position and comfortable with the pressures of a daily live show. If you are a high energy collaborator bursting with ideas and the drive to turn them into great TV please apply to join the our team. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

On-air hosting experience required. Ability to work Monday through Friday 7:30am to 5:30pm with occasional evening and weekend and station appearances required. ENPS, Edius, Adobe Creative Suite preferred. Ability to shoot, write and edit content for all platforms is expected. Strong social media skills required. College degree preferred; Broadcast or communication emphasis preferred. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JUfemOVD Apply Online URL:

