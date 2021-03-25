SAVE THE DATE
FAB’S ANNUAL CONVENTION
SEPTEMBER 1-2, 2021
FOUR SEASONS RESORT, ORLANDO
Presented to you by FAB’s Executive Committee & Board of Directors, this years Convention will bring you an exciting and informative lineup of speakers, as well as networking opportunities. This year we plan to highlight how valuable local radio and television broadcasters are to their local communities, reflecting on the challenging past year and what lies ahead.
Stay tuned for updates and details about registration. Please feel free to contact me should you have any suggestions or questions for this year’s event.
Thank you for your continued service to your communities. We hope you will all join us in Orlando, and I look forward to seeing everyone in person!
Thank you,
Pat
TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
Senator Gordon Smith – President & Chief Executive Officer, NAB
Brian Lawlor – President of Local Media, E.W. Scripps Company
Caroline Beasley – Chief Executive Officer, Beasley Media Group
Jordan Wertlieb – President, Hearst Television
Paul Curran – Executive Vice President, Television, Cox Media Group
Rob Babin – Executive Vice President, Radio, Cox Media Group
Susan Larkin – Chief Operating Officer, Audacy
& many more!