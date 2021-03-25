SAVE THE DATE

FAB’S ANNUAL CONVENTION

SEPTEMBER 1-2, 2021

FOUR SEASONS RESORT, ORLANDO

Presented to you by FAB’s Executive Committee & Board of Directors, this years Convention will bring you an exciting and informative lineup of speakers, as well as networking opportunities. This year we plan to highlight how valuable local radio and television broadcasters are to their local communities, reflecting on the challenging past year and what lies ahead.

Stay tuned for updates and details about registration. Please feel free to contact me should you have any suggestions or questions for this year’s event.

Thank you for your continued service to your communities. We hope you will all join us in Orlando, and I look forward to seeing everyone in person!

Thank you,

Pat

TENTATIVELY CONFIRMED SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Senator Gordon Smith – President & Chief Executive Officer, NAB

Brian Lawlor – President of Local Media, E.W. Scripps Company

Caroline Beasley – Chief Executive Officer, Beasley Media Group

Jordan Wertlieb – President, Hearst Television

Paul Curran – Executive Vice President, Television, Cox Media Group

Rob Babin – Executive Vice President, Radio, Cox Media Group

Susan Larkin – Chief Operating Officer, Audacy

& many more!