FAB’s Annual Convention Registration

Registration is now open for FAB’s 2021 Annual Convention. The Convention will be held at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando on September 1-2, 2021.

To register please visit the event page, here

The FAB Convention is an annual event where broadcasters hear from industry leaders, and other prominent speakers to discuss issues that affect our industry. This year’s event includes a well-rounded program of dynamic speakers, as well as an opportunity to network with fellow broadcasters from across Florida. After the challenging year of 2020, we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando!

REGISTRATION

Registration is $200 per attendee.

With every registration, you can bring one additional guest at no added expense using code: FABComp

*FABComp can only be used once per transaction

*If you choose to pay via check, please check out using code: Check

*Please make check payable to The Florida Association of Broadcasters, and mail it to 201 S. Monroe St, Suite 201, Tallahassee, FL 32301

*If you are a speaker, sponsor, or consultant, please email us at cproberts@fab.org to register

ROOM RESERVATIONS

FAB Room Rate: $299/night

To make your hotel reservations, please contact the Four Seasons directly and reference “Florida Association of Broadcasters Convention” at (407) 313-6868 or use the reservations link: https://book.passkey.com/e/50173347

*Reservation cut-off date is Friday, July 30th, 2021.

*We suggest checking in on September 1st, and checking out on September 3rd.

——-

Confirmed Speakers include:

Senator Gordon Smith – President & CEO, NAB

Brian Lawlor – President of Local Media, E.W. Scripps Company

Caroline Beasley – CEO, Beasley Media Group

Frank Montero – Managing Partner, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

Ginny Hubbard – Chair & CEO, Hubbard Radio, LLC

Hartley Adkins – President of Markets Group, iHeartMedia

Jordan Wertlieb – President, Hearst Television

Michelle Duke, Chief Diversity Officer, NAB

Rob Babin – Executive Vice President, Radio, Cox Media Group

Susan Larkin – Chief Operating Officer, Audacy

Shawn Donilon, Executive Vice President of Government Relations, NAB

& More to be Announced Soon!