FAB’s Annual Convention 2021 Registration

Registration is now open for FAB’s 2021 Annual Convention. The Convention will be held at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando on September 1-2, 2021.
To register please visit the event page, here
The FAB Convention is an annual event where broadcasters hear from industry leaders, and other prominent speakers to discuss issues that affect our industry. This year’s event includes a well-rounded program of dynamic speakers, as well as an opportunity to network with fellow broadcasters from across Florida. After the challenging year of 2020, we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando!
REGISTRATION
Registration is $200 per attendee.
With every registration, you can bring one additional guest at no added expense using code: FABComp
*FABComp can only be used once per transaction
*If you choose to pay via check, please check out using code: Check
*Please make check payable to The Florida Association of Broadcasters, and mail it to 201 S. Monroe St, Suite 201, Tallahassee, FL 32301
*If you are a speaker, sponsor, or consultant, please email us at cproberts@fab.org
to register
ROOM RESERVATIONS
FAB Room Rate: $299/night
To make your hotel reservations, please contact the Four Seasons directly and reference “Florida Association of Broadcasters Convention” at (407) 313-6868 or use the reservations link: https://book.passkey.com/e/50173347
*Reservation cut-off date is Friday, July 30th, 2021.
*We suggest checking in on September 1st, and checking out on September 3rd.
——-
Confirmed Speakers include:
Senator Gordon Smith – President & CEO, NAB
Brian Lawlor – President of Local Media, E.W. Scripps Company
Caroline Beasley – CEO, Beasley Media Group
Frank Montero – Managing Partner, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth
Ginny Hubbard – Chair & CEO, Hubbard Radio, LLC
Hartley Adkins – President of Markets Group, iHeartMedia
Jordan Wertlieb – President, Hearst Television
Michelle Duke, Chief Diversity Officer, NAB
Rob Babin – Executive Vice President, Radio, Cox Media Group
Susan Larkin – Chief Operating Officer, Audacy
Shawn Donilon, Executive Vice President of Government Relations, NAB
& More to be Announced Soon!