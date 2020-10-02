WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville

NEWS

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: (Regular Full Time/Orlando)

Aggressive. Born to Lead. Creative.

Do you have the ABC’s of our next EP? If you have a passion for news and for serving the great Central Florida community, this job’s for you. We are looking for the next great newsroom leader who understands how to create compelling content for the screen in your home and in your hand. This Executive Producer is a visionary, a commander and also a cheerleader. We’re looking for someone who has a track record of winning breaking news and weather coverage and understands how to produce serious journalism.

Responsibilities & Requirements:

Management of the editorial content and staff for assigned newscasts, along with the web site and social media platforms. Must demonstrate solid news judgment and creative writing and producing skills. Must be a leader with the ability to supervise and work with anchors, reporters, editors, producers and production crew to produce winning newscasts with clean on-air look.

Decisive, authoritative leader with strong communication skills and the ability to build a strong team environment. Must be able to integrate social media with broadcast television. Minimum of three years’ experience working in a TV newsroom as a major market producer or smaller market news manager. Must be flexible and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

APPLY HERE: Executive Producer R50012392

SALES

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: (Regular Full Time/Gainesville)

Seeking a bright, highly motivated Account Executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts, create presentations and proposals, input order, input preempt makegoods and traffic instructions. Ability to increase station revenue and market share. Develop and maintain direct client relationships. Advertising Sales experience a plus. This position is based in Gainesville, FL.

Requirements:

Broadcast and digital sales experience. College degree or equivalent work experience. Excellent

communication Skills. Service Oriented. Valid Driver’s License.

APPLY HERE: Sales Executive R50012395