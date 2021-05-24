EXECUTIVE NEWS PRODUCER

Requisition Number: EXECU01748

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

Our Executive Producer will help our team commit to lead stories, and see the possible with available resources. S/He will help us develop a “happening now” newscast centered on unique, local content. S/He will also help bring digital and breaking news to life on all platforms,and will inspire our team to be their best. In our newsroom, we commit to quality through partnership and collaboration, long before the team heads into the studio and control room. Daily content planning and team training are expected. By the way… while you’ll be leading our team, you’ll also be expected to jump in to help produce, edit video, and post to digital & social on a case-by-case basis.

Here are specific responsibilities (but may not be limited to):

Manage our team of producers and grow our broadcasts

• Review news scripts for accuracy, legal issues and proper grammar/spelling

• Evaluate and elevate rundowns for maximum showcase opportunities using our producer toolbox

• Develop and maintain plans for daily content generation

• Work with newscast and web producers to enhance storytelling techniques

• Train new producers and associate producers

• Ensure accuracy and urgency by leveraging ticker, lower thirds & full-screens

• Produce newscasts when necessary

• Recruit producers and MMJs

• Collaborate with other managers to evolve SOPs, plan, and create accountability for newsroom targets

• Attend station-sponsored events

Qualifications/Requirements:

Must have at least 3 years’ experience line producing

• Reel should demonstrate a consistent understanding of showcased producing

• Collaborative, empathetic, training-centered approach needed for achieving goals

• Previous management experience a plus

• Knowledge of ENPS, Edius, VizRT, and Overdrive are a plus

▶ If you feel you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings search for station call letters and attach your resume

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.