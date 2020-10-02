Engineering Technician

Requirements: WPEC is searching for an Engineering/Operations Technician to work and grow in our West Palm Beach facility. We are looking for a DOER who wants to learn and grow. The B.E.T. will be challenged to operate and maintain modern television broadcast equipment in a fast paced, live focused environment. As a key member of the On Air Operations and Engineering team, the right candidate will be given an opportunity to work “Hands-On” with a variety of complex broadcast systems and equipment. Some computer networking skills and a basic understanding of electronic theory is required, as we expect you to hit the gound running and learning along the way. Extra points for Master Control experience! This is a great opportunity for an experienced MCO who wants to transition into a full time engineering role. You will receive extensive training and the opportunity to learn from verteran Broadcast Engineers. If you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty, this is a solid opportunity to grow with us as we build upon our solid team. Responsibilites Include: Regular Operation of Master Control Systems and On-Air Operations Equipment

Attention to detail and On-Air Quality Control

Maintain Operational Logs and Reports

Engineering and Technical duties in support of Live News

Engineering and Technical duties in support of Technical Projects

Engineering and Technical duties in support of Project Planning and Execution

Hands On maintenance of News and Production Equipment Qualifications and Requirements: Self-starter, able to work efficiently without direct supervision

Be able to work effectively with other departments receiving and communicating instructions via telephone, computer or in person.

Be able to read and understand technical materials

Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines

Able to concentrate for long periods of time

Must be flexible to accommodate shift changes including extended hours, weekends and evenings

Some College or Military electronics experience is preferred

Minimum of 2 years broadcast experience is preferred

Working knowledge of broadcast station operations

Work on ladders and man-lifts at heights up to 30 feet

Lift up to 50 lbs.

Pull wire and cable through conduits, cable trays and overhead ceilings.

Distinguish colors in the visible spectrum

Respond to emergency calls at any time of night or day.

Maintain a valid driver’s license

Attend all assigned meetings

Maintain reliable transportation

Report for other duties as assigned

