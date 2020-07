WNVY 1070 AM & WVTJ 610 AM Pensacola, FL 15,000 Watts & 500 Watts, Day/Night. Needs engineer. Will pay a retainer fee. Wilkins radio Network owns 40 AM and FM translators. Visit our websitewww.wilkinsradio.com for more information. References upon request. Call Corporate Engineer, Tyger Elton 864-504-9959 and/or email Tyger@wilkinsradio.com for details. WRN is an equal opportunity employer.