Date: 10/4/21

Job Posting Title: Editor

Department: News

Reports To: Assistant News Director

Location: Miami

Exempt: Y/N N

Job Number: #22-02

Position Summary

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a full time Editor. The right candidate will be responsible for editing a wide range of content for news stories, news produced shows and digital properties in multiple platforms, using non-linear, computer-based editing software available in our facilities, and/or mobile equipment to operate remotely. Editing might require matching scripts, record feeds, and incorporate graphics.

The candidate will assist News and Digital Producers, Assignment Desk Editors and Photographers by facilitating the exchange and distribution of files between our facilities and the field, fulfilling daily production needs.

Job Responsibilities

Must perform video and audio editing using cuts or effects, synchronizing video and audio in pre-recorded tracks; use/mix natural sound and graphics into the stories being edited; and use other production tools to enhance the edited stories when needed.

Prepare video for newscasts as assigned, using server-based editing and playback system.

Edit special assignments and series as needed.

Will work closely with news and digital producers, field photographers and assignment desk editors, providing them support as assigned.

Might be required to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website and social media platforms.

Will work independently, managing simultaneous projects and meeting tight deadlines.

Other tasks assigned by supervisor.

Required Skills & Experience

Must be able to operate server-based editing and playback systems, including Avid Editing System (non-linear).

Ability to label, codify and enter video information into library, working with a non-linear archive system.

Must be familiar with INews, able to read a news rundown and identify a Voice Over, Full Track and any combination of video, sound, and graphics required for the stories.

Ability to record various video feeds simultaneously.

1 year Television station or production house experience in video production and/or post-production service required.

Personal computer and non-linear editing experience required.

High School diploma required

Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required, both written and verbal.

Strong creative storytelling and problem-solving skills, with ability to multi-task and communicate effectively.

Detail oriented, able to follow directions and make independent decisions

Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.

Must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays with flexibility to alter shifts/days off to accommodate projects and departmental objectives.

Desired Skills & Experience

College degree or technical school training in Journalism, Radio/Television, Production/ENG or related field from accredited University, preferred.

Digital and Mobile experience a plus. News Photographer experience a plus.

Been both MAC and PC proficient is a plus

Knowledge in the use of software to feed digital/social media platforms is a plus.

Physical Requirements

Must be able to sit for long periods of time.

Must possess vision and hearing acuity, clear and audible speech.

Manual dexterity in use of keyboard and other broadcast equipment, required.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami

Employment/education will be verified

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Univision requires that all U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. This position will require the successful candidate to submit proof of vaccination. The Company is an equal opportunity employer, and will reasonably accommodate a qualified candidate, who may be unable to be vaccinated, consistent with federal, state, and local law.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Editor_R009728-1

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER