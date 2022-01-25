Details:

WPBF 25, the Hearst owned ABC Affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida, is seeking qualified applicants for a Director of Programming. This position is responsible for the stations programming functions including acquisitions, scheduling, ABC Network and all digital and multicast network communications, FCC regulatory matters, management of the stations public file, comprehensive station syndication strategy and other Hearst television programming responsibilities and duties as assigned. Additionally, this position will lead WPBF 25 external community affairs efforts including management of station community relations and partnerships with multiple 501 C-3s. Additional responsibilities include maintaining compliance of the Children???s Programing responsibilities as outlined by the FCC and participation on the WPBF 25 editorial board. This person will assist with managing talent appearances and coordinating with all Departments as it relates to special events. This Department Head level position works collaboratively with all departments on all station platforms including all digital properties, Estrella West Palm Beach and the true Crime Network. A thorough understanding of HTV policies and FCC regulations is required. Experience Requirements Ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years??? experience working at a television station

Have a solid understanding of Nielsen ratings, research and be particularly adept at local programming, production, FCC requirements and news operations.

Related military experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.