Director of Programming & Public Affairs

WPBF, the Hearst owned ABC Affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida, is seeking qualified applicants for a Director of Programming and Public Affairs. This position is responsible for the stations programming functions including acquisitions, scheduling, ABC Network and all digital and multicast network communications, FCC regulatory matters, management of the stations public file, comprehensive station syndication strategy and other Hearst television programming responsibilities and duties as assigned. This position has oversight into the stations local programming production, including the creation of new special initiatives, local market event production and specific corporate related programming and production responsibilities as assigned. Additionally, this position will lead WPBF 25 Public Affairs efforts including management of station community relations and partnerships with multiple 501 C-3s and also have involvement in the stations own Public Affairs weekly broadcast. Additional responsibilities include maintaining compliance of the Children’s Programing responsibilities as outlined by the FCC and participation on the WPBF 25 editorial board. This person will assist in local production and special programing at the station and manage all aspects of public and media relations including establishing good relations with outside media; managing talent appearances, editing press releases and media alerts. Managing and assisting with PSA placement and social media strategies for all platforms is also important. This Department Head level position works collaboratively with all departments on all station platforms including all digital properties, Estrella West Palm Beach and the true Crime Network. A thorough understanding of HTV policies and FCC regulations is required. Ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years experience working at a television station, have a solid understanding of Nielsen ratings, research and be particularly adept at local programming, production, FCC requirements and news operations. Related military experience will be considered