iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: The Digital Sales Strategist (DSS) is responsible for supporting Sales Managers and Sales Reps with building long-term digital business relationships with our clients and prospects. The DSS helps to create demand for digital products and services by underscoring the company’s marketing solutions with clients and by developing innovative digital media strategies that highlight these features. Responsibilities Collaborate, assist, and work with Account Executives to generate new sales, maintain/grow existing relationships and grow the iHeartMedia brand and reputation

Develop, communicate, and implement digital sales strategy and action plans for multiple markets in the upstate NY area.

In conjunction with our centralized, iHeartDigital Solutions team… dissect Digital RFPs and craft digital media plans

Assist local sales leadership with integrated sales efforts by reviewing client proposals and making strategic recommendations

Act as a liaison for third-party digital partnerships; working to integrate partner assets with our own to develop optimized campaign strategies

Participate in client calls and appointments with sales reps to expertly represent our digital offerings Qualifications Strong understanding of digital media advertising

Ability to manage production workflow, timelines and schedules

Ability to use reporting & research tools to inform proposal development

Skilled at written and verbal communication

Skilled at successfully coach others in digital practices

Proficient at analytics and reporting (e.g., preparing performance reports for digital products)

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

Excellent interpersonal skills and collaboration skills.

Adept as entrepreneurial self-starter

Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Can model positive energy and stay positive in a high pressure, sales environment

Flexibility and creativity Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular Benefits: iHeartMedia’s benefits offering is flexible and offers a variety of choices to meet the diverse needs of our changing workforce, including the following: Employer sponsored medical, dental and vision with a variety of coverage options

Company provided and supplemental life insurance

Paid vacation and sick time

Paid company holidays, including a floating holiday that enable our employees to celebrate the holiday of their choosing

A Spirit day to encourage and allow our employees to more easily volunteer in their community

A 401K plan

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost – services include telephonic counseling sessions, consultation on legal and financial matters, emotional well-being, family and caregiving

A range of additional voluntary programs, such as spending accounts, student loan refinancing, accident insurance and more!